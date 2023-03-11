It will take place next March 22 the annual appointment with the One Team BIM Conference at the Assimpredil Ance headquarters in Milan. The main theme of this 11th edition is broad and articulated: “Sustainability, innovation and legislation“

Guest speakers at the event will discuss the progressive increase in the use of BIMwill address the issue of ESG sustainability (environmental, economic and social), now increasingly widespread in companies and construction sites, will outline i new scenarios related to the recent approval of the New Procurement Code (officially effective from next April 1), and will introduce technological innovations to provide important contributions in the research and monitoring of the workswith reduced times and, thanks to the use of satellite images, without environmental impact.

The conference is free and participation recognizes, also this year, 6 training credits to architects enrolled in an Italian Order. It can also be followed in live streaming.

→ poster – programme

“The period we are going through is complicated, and it will certainly continue to be so throughout 2023, especially due to the choices we will be faced with. When the European Union approved the Next Generation EU plan, we were all convinced supporters of it. The however, the issue of sustainability and the digital revolution are still opportunities for growth to be seized on the fly“. Riccardo Perego, CEO of One Team.

One Team BIM Conference | The program

As usual, two sessions planned: one in the morning and the second in the afternoon, both full of content, sharing and food for thought, with interventions by experts from different sectors of the sector: construction companies, contracting authorities and associations.

Morning → The contribution and implementation of BIM for sustainability and in automation processes

→ The contribution and implementation of BIM for sustainability and in automation processes Afternoon → Digitization of construction sites and materials technology

Le case history

Il Hera Groupa leading operator in the treated waste, water and energy sectors, for years at the forefront of sustainability, will illustrate the concrete contribution provided by BIM to the cause.

The Milanese Project & Construction Management agency J&A Consultants will tell through its BIM Manager the application of BIM and Data Analysis to important projects at national level.

Kerakollan Italian company that is an international leader in the field of sustainable construction and has brought artificial intelligence to its construction sites.

To complete the rich parterre of stakeholders, important Italian and international companies such as Brianz Waters, Politecnico di Milano for the BIMReL portal ed Exyte.

BIM Conference

Dove: Assimpredil Ance

via S. Maurilio, 21, 20123 Milan



When: Wednesday 22 March 2023

Timetables

› 09.30 Accreditation and welcome coffee

› 10.00 Start of work in the morning session

› 11.55 Round table

› 13:00-14:00 light lunch

› 14:00 afternoon session

› 15.00 Round tables

› 17.00 Conclusion of work

BIM CONFERENCE DI ONE TEAM

Sign up here → oneteam.it/bim-conference/



One Team Srl

via Winckelmann, 2 – 20146 Milan (MI)

Tel. 02 47719331 – Fax. 02 47719332