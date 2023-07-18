One was killed, the second was recalled, the third is resting. Where are the Russian generals suddenly disappearing?

Retired major general Ivan Popov criticized the command of the army, he allegedly ended up in Syria.

It is speculated that other heads also fell.

His soldiers stood up for Colonel General Mikhail Teplinski, the commander of the paratroopers.

What these purges indicate.

The Russians partially started operations on the Crimean bridge.

According to the Ukrainians, the Russians have a hundred thousand soldiers in the north and want to attack.

Video of the day: Su-25 plane crashed near Russian vacationers.

The information in this text is a summary of events for Monday, July 17. The situation may be different in some places.

Russian general – an endangered species. Mark Galeotti is one of the most famous Western experts on Russia. In the last podcast, he addressed the numerous changes in the command of the Russian war against Ukraine and – paraphrasing a song from the 60s – called it very poetically: Where have all the generals gone?

He discussed the alleged dismissals of important Russian commanders in recent days. It shows that the war within the war (or the strife within the Russian military) was not over even after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 24-hour mutiny.

On the contrary, to some extent it can be argued that there is a purge by the leadership of the military, in this case Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the commander of Russian operations in Ukraine and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. However, some appeals may not be directly related to the rebellion.

But it is important for the development of the war that the dismissals often occur between popular and capable commanders who commanded key units that defend Russian positions against a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporizhia region or around Bakhmut.

It should be borne in mind that almost none of this has been confirmed by official Russian sites. But that doesn’t mean it’s pure speculation, evidence of chaos among Russian commanders is mounting.

One killed, the other recalled. Last Tuesday, a Ukrainian missile hit the Dune Hotel in the seaside town of Berdyansk, which is occupied by the Russians. Russian Colonel General Oleg Cokov, representative of the Southern Military District, was killed in the attack. This is the highest-ranking confirmed general (two stars) who died during the war against Ukraine.

As Galeotti says, Russian war bloggers wrote about whether he was the real target

