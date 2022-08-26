CASCINETTE D’IVREA. The provincial road 74, in Cascinette d’Ivrea, was reopened on the afternoon of last Monday, closed since the previous Friday due to a landslide. For now, however, the circulation is one-way alternating regulated by a traffic light system.

In fact, the Municipality invites us not to cross the barriers for fear that other collapses will occur. The barriers were placed to protect the part of the roadway cleaned of the rocky debris that had detached from the hillside on the busy provincial road, which connects Cascinette d’Ivrea to Chiaverano in the late morning of Friday. A microfrana due to the intense rains of the previous two days on a side not new to these phenomena. And luckily no one was passing by, otherwise worse could have happened.

«That area – says the mayor of Cascinette Davide Guarino – is at hydrogeological risk, and had already been affected by landslides in the past. But Friday’s was the most serious. For the moment, the firefighters and civil protection have cleared the provincial road and made the area safe. But certainly a refurbishment intervention that is the responsibility of the Metropolitan City of Turin will be needed. It is not excluded that other landslides may occur ». A first inspection, carried out by the technicians of the metropolitan city and by the firefighters, in fact found the instability of the slope. But more checks and a geologist’s analysis will be needed to determine the risks. Notices for changes to road traffic have also been posted in Chiaverano, which in the past has had to deal with similar cases in the stretch of provincial road to Andrate. «The Serra – remembers Guarino – is the residue of a glacier, formed mostly of debris covered by a not very consistent layer of earth. Therefore it will always be unstable and it will be very difficult to predict where and with what extent landslides could occur. There are, of course, some known and monitored areas, but dangerous situations could arise at any moment in unexpected points ». On Tuesday, the Metropolitan City announced that inspections of the slope and rock removal operations will be carried out in the coming days. –