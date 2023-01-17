A weekly briefing on the real estate market in Jiaxing
(January 2-January 8)
Information source: Municipal Construction Bureau
Views:
one,Statistical information on record sales of commercial housing at the municipal level (Unit: set, ten thousand square meters）
|
nature
|
housing
|
Business
|
office
|
other
|
total
|
Number of sets
|
91
|
2
|
|
5
|
98
|
area
|
1.22
|
0.04
|
|
0.03
|
1.29
This week, the number of registered commercial housing sales at the municipal level decreased by 230 units compared with last week (321 units), and the registered area decreased by 71.95% month-on-month.
BookWeekly commercial housing filings reached5Set of items above:
|
area
|
project name
|
Number of sets
|
South Lake District
|
light years
|
8
|
South Lake District
|
Jiachao Mansion
|
6
|
Economic Development Zone
|
Looking east to Jindi
|
5
|
South Lake District
|
Mindley
|
5
|
South Lake District
|
in happiness
|
5
|
South Lake District
|
Yunman Shijia
|
5
2. Statistical information on second-hand housing online signing at the municipal level (unit: set, 10,000 square meters)
|
nature
|
housing
|
Business
|
office
|
other
|
total
|
Number of sets
|
279
|
18
|
7
|
4
|
308
|
area
|
2.84
|
0.21
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
3.16
This week, the number of second-hand housing online signings at the municipal level increased by 96 compared with last week (183 sets), and the area of online signings increased by 48.69% month-on-month.
3. Announcement information on the approval of pre-sale of commercial housing at the municipal level
1. On January 6, Cloud BayNo.2 declarations for pre-sale commercial housing, the application for houses is 4#, 7#, 11#, 16#, 18#, and the total construction area of pre-sale declaration is 21790.86㎡. There are 190 sets in total, all of which are available for sale. Main house types: 100㎡, 113㎡, 134-164㎡; pre-sale price: multi-storey average price 16,800 yuan/㎡ (including decoration), high-rise average price 15,505 yuan/㎡ (including decoration).