Home News One-week briefing on the real estate market in Jiaxing City (January 2-January 8)
News

One-week briefing on the real estate market in Jiaxing City (January 2-January 8)

by admin

A weekly briefing on the real estate market in Jiaxing

(January 2-January 8)

Release date: 2023-01-17 16:25

Information source: Municipal Construction Bureau

Views:

one,Statistical information on record sales of commercial housing at the municipal level (Unit: set, ten thousand square meters

nature

housing

Business

office

other

total

Number of sets

91

2

5

98

area

1.22

0.04

0.03

1.29

This week, the number of registered commercial housing sales at the municipal level decreased by 230 units compared with last week (321 units), and the registered area decreased by 71.95% month-on-month.

BookWeekly commercial housing filings reached5Set of items above:

area

project name

Number of sets

South Lake District

light years

8

South Lake District

Jiachao Mansion

6

Economic Development Zone

Looking east to Jindi

5

South Lake District

Mindley

5

South Lake District

in happiness

5

South Lake District

Yunman Shijia

5

2. Statistical information on second-hand housing online signing at the municipal level (unit: set, 10,000 square meters)

nature

housing

Business

office

other

total

Number of sets

279

18

7

4

308

area

2.84

0.21

0.10

0.01

3.16

This week, the number of second-hand housing online signings at the municipal level increased by 96 compared with last week (183 sets), and the area of ​​online signings increased by 48.69% month-on-month.

3. Announcement information on the approval of pre-sale of commercial housing at the municipal level

1. On January 6, Cloud BayNo.2 declarations for pre-sale commercial housing, the application for houses is 4#, 7#, 11#, 16#, 18#, and the total construction area of ​​pre-sale declaration is 21790.86㎡. There are 190 sets in total, all of which are available for sale. Main house types: 100㎡, 113㎡, 134-164㎡; pre-sale price: multi-storey average price 16,800 yuan/㎡ (including decoration), high-rise average price 15,505 yuan/㎡ (including decoration).

See also  What are the key points in the prevention and control of key institutions and key places after the "Class B and B management" Response from disease control experts→-Mobile Xinmin.com

You may also like

Bidding process for the construction of a new...

Will the Peruvian Congress play it for elections...

Chaoyang District sends job recruitment information to more...

Lula’s government will send a mission to Venezuela...

Petro puts a brake on tolls that are...

A man who suffered an attack in Astrea...

The reward fund for crime whistleblowers in Cali...

Three focuses and three enhancements to promote the...

They come to contribute their experience to the...

“Potato prices may continue to rise”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy