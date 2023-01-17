A weekly briefing on the real estate market in Jiaxing



(January 2-January 8)



one, Statistical information on record sales of commercial housing at the municipal level ( Unit: set, ten thousand square meters ）

nature housing Business office other total Number of sets 91 2 5 98 area 1.22 0.04 0.03 1.29

This week, the number of registered commercial housing sales at the municipal level decreased by 230 units compared with last week (321 units), and the registered area decreased by 71.95% month-on-month.

BookWeekly commercial housing filings reached5Set of items above:

area project name Number of sets South Lake District light years 8 South Lake District Jiachao Mansion 6 Economic Development Zone Looking east to Jindi 5 South Lake District Mindley 5 South Lake District in happiness 5 South Lake District Yunman Shijia 5

2. Statistical information on second-hand housing online signing at the municipal level (unit: set, 10,000 square meters)

nature housing Business office other total Number of sets 279 18 7 4 308 area 2.84 0.21 0.10 0.01 3.16

This week, the number of second-hand housing online signings at the municipal level increased by 96 compared with last week (183 sets), and the area of ​​online signings increased by 48.69% month-on-month.

3. Announcement information on the approval of pre-sale of commercial housing at the municipal level

1. On January 6, Cloud BayNo.2 declarations for pre-sale commercial housing, the application for houses is 4#, 7#, 11#, 16#, 18#, and the total construction area of ​​pre-sale declaration is 21790.86㎡. There are 190 sets in total, all of which are available for sale. Main house types: 100㎡, 113㎡, 134-164㎡; pre-sale price: multi-storey average price 16,800 yuan/㎡ (including decoration), high-rise average price 15,505 yuan/㎡ (including decoration).