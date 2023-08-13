One weighed 160 kilos, the other was a bouncer. Today, they are winning in the UFC and approaching big fights

From the first second, he was more active, faster and more accurate, heading for victory before the time limit. Over the weekend, Slovak MMA fighter Martin Buday defeated American Josh Parisian in the first round in a UFC heavyweight match.

At the end of the round, he took his opponent to the ground and ended the fight with the kimura technique. Buday also won his fourth fight in the UFC – the most prestigious MMA organization in the world.

In the heavyweight division, only Russian Sergej Pavlovich has a longer winning streak, who has won six straight fights and is a serious contender for the title fight.

In his debut, Buday won over Chris Barnett by technical decision when his opponent was unable to continue in the third round. The Slovak then defeated Łukasz Brzeský and Jak Collier on points in close matches.

Against the Parisian, he showed his most convincing performance in the UFC so far. “I wanted to end the match before the limit and I succeeded. It’s a great feeling,” he said in a post-fight interview with UFC legend and former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Match cut and post-match interview:

Buday followed up on last week’s victory of another Slovak representative in the UFC, Ľudovít Klein, who defeated the Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes on points.

Klein also showed a very convincing performance and defeated his opponent, who was the favorite in the match and had a height advantage of 15 centimeters.

After moving to lightweight in the UFC, Klein is also undefeated, winning three times and drawing once in his last four fights.

Both Slovaks have thus built an interesting position and they can meet the big names of the UFC next. In theory, their other opponents can also be wrestlers with a ranking, i.e. position, in the elite fifteen of their weight category.

For the first time, he was happy with himself

At the same time, Martin Budy’s qualities were questioned by fans and, for example, the well-known Czech Octagon wrestler Karlos Vémola before his work in the UFC.

