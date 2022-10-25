These days it is very difficult to focus thoughts, it feels like living in a feminist’s worst nightmare (and it’s just the beginning). In the short time that has elapsed since the elections, the right-wing government has sent out signals that it evidently considers a way to mark its own victory and discontinuity. He presented a law for the legal recognition of the embryo (anti-abortionist), appointed two representatives of strongly patriarchal and retrograde ideas to the presidency of the senate and the chamber, and established the “ministry of the family, birth rate and equal opportunity” and confirmed the choice of the male gender to indicate Meloni’s new office: the president, not the president.

The women’s body is at the center of the battlefield, indeed it is the severed head of the enemy to be planted on the poles. Added to this is a narrative that is gaining ground in much of the media that describes Meloni as a collective success for women. Too bad she uses sexist ingredients to do this: considerations on her physical appearance, on her way of dressing, the use of endearments and her first name to refer to her as if she were a person we have always known, comments on the change of shoes between the review of the guard of honor and the ceremony of the bell as if we were talking about the wedding of our historical classmate.

The first prime minister should stand out for her ability to improve the lives of women and not for having the triumph of patriarchy in her program and government. But in any case it is wrong to describe it with tones that are both demeaning and reassuring at the same time.

Devious because they tell her story like a fairy tale, as often happens with successful women, while the symbolic impact of the first woman to hold the office of prime minister should not be underestimated. On the other hand, any reassuring narrative is to be avoided, because instead it will be necessary to make a strenuous opposition and it is more difficult to do so if Meloni becomes the cousin of Italy.

Beyond the narratives, the usual photos and the impact on the collective imagination of a woman at the helm of the government, Meloni represents the success of Una Sola: in terms of possibilities, it does not move much in the lives of the others. The political fact is that Meloni made it despite her being a woman and not because she is a woman.

He fought for power by playing the game of men, probably struggling twice as much, even triple if we also consider the class, and quadruple if we consider age. But she is convinced that wanting is power and that the only tool is merit. If she looks around her, there is none.

In his speech for trust in the chamber, Meloni thanked a list of women, built his own genealogy. Yet, as Giorgia Serughetti wrote, she embodies an individualist leadership model and presents herself without political ties with other women; prior to her speech, the only ones she had thanked and had spoken publicly about were her sister and her mother.

In the party she founded and governed since 2014, women have a more difficult life than in others. The structure of Fratelli d’Italia is consistent with the name: actually made up of brothers. The party is governed by a national executive where there are 5 women and 19 men and by departments and thematic workshops coordinated by 74 men and 18 women. At the top there is one woman for every five men.

Let’s look at the elected and the elected: usually when a party has a sudden and exponential growth, the chances of women and young people entering parliament increase. We have seen, for example, with the 5-star Movement, but also with the Lega, and Fratelli d’Italia, which has tripled its elected representatives, is no exception. In the Senate, the presence of women from Fratelli d’Italia has increased by eight percentage points, but still reaches a scant 27 percent, the lowest figure among all parties. In the chamber the percentage of women has reached 31 percent but it is always a bottom-of-the-table result.

The situation in government is no better: out of twenty-four ministers, there are six women, three of them without portfolios, as in the executive of any of Meloni’s predecessors.

In short, the first female premier is alone in power: she has not changed the power relationship between the genders in her party, not even in her coalition and not even in the government. And she, in fact, she is the President. Only a left-wing proposal, with an opposite and equally radical program to that of Meloni, capable of bringing out the leadership of women, could awaken us from this nightmare. But even on the left, the handmaids of the patriarchate do not seem very willing to welcome her.