One year after its opening, this is how the Buen Comienzo headquarters is going in the Estación Villa neighborhood

A year ago the first Buen Comienzo children’s center was opened in the Estación Villa neighborhood of the 10-La Candelaria commune. There, nearly 1,000 boys and girls from families in vulnerable conditions have found a place for their growth and development during the first five years of life.

This children’s center, called Reina Ester, was an initiative of the social manager Diana Osorio, who, together with Buen Comienzo, made the dream of the community in the area come true, which for eight years requested a space for the first aid childhood.

This opening meant a relief for the families that come to the sector and stay in tenements, mostly Venezuelan migrant population, whose sources of income are mainly itinerant, domestic, sexual work, among others. Before the arrival of Buen Comienzo, the boys and girls spent long days in small spaces, exposed to dangers and malnutrition, and without guidance for the correct use of free time.

“In this children’s center, nearly 1,000 boys and girls have benefited from the provision of initial education services. We have taken care that it is a project for the vulnerable population, for the families, fathers and mothers of this sector. We will continue to be committed to guaranteeing an excellent service for the boys and girls who come to Reina Ester today,” said the director (e) of the Buen Comienzo Special Administrative Unit, Lucy Rivera.

Other advantages of Queen Esther

Due to the dynamics of the beneficiary families, at Reina Ester flexible hours are applied for the entry and exit of children. Each household chooses it, without risk of losing the quota.

Since the center began its operation and to date, 1,832 screenings have been carried out, of which 517 support plans have emerged for children with nutritional risk.

A children’s library was recently set up in the place, as part of the strategy “They will go as far as your words tell them to”, with which some 30 new books with titles for children were delivered, in order to bring children closer to literature through the interaction between educational agents and families.

This venue has the capacity to serve 250 participants, however, because it is a fluctuating population, the offer is permanently available and without access barriers. The requirements, like the schedules, are flexible. The essential thing is to reside in Medellín and have identity documents.

There, children have healthy eating, pedagogical moments, adaptation to routines and strengthening of skills, among other benefits.

More than 70% of the beneficiary population is a Venezuelan migrant who lives in tenements in the area.

The positive impact of Buen Comienzo in Estación Villa has extended to the merchants, who affirm that this children’s center has brought light to the area, even agreeing that there is an atmosphere of security as it has become, for a year, in the boys and girls corridor.

Those interested in accessing a quota can do so by entering the Busca Tu Cupo application, from the Ministry of Education, at the following link: or by going directly to the office located at Calle 56 # 52 – 73, Estación Villa, commune 10-La Candlemas.

