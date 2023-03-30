The lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke of the exception regime one year after it was approved for the first time in the country, acknowledging that since it was implemented, crime rates such as homicides have decreased.

Despite this, the lawyer indicated that each person who has violated the law must be punished, but in accordance with universal laws, following due process such as the presumption of innocence, fair trial, among other elements.

“It is important to point out some aspects in terms of human rights that can be improved and also to prevent future sentences and sentences against the Salvadoran state, but above all, safeguarding the dignity of people”expressed this Wednesday during the Platform program.

The attorney for the defense of human rights, Raquel Caballero, announced that 3,775 people had been released within the emergency regime, some would have to continue their process in freedom, for his part, the Minister of Security indicated that there were 3,303, to which the lawyer indicated that it is important to verify the data because there is a discrepancy in the amounts and a margin of error in the arrests.

In this sense, Ortiz indicated that the exception regime is allowed in the Constitution of the Republic, and occurs when there is a social scandal or an imminent danger in society that cannot be regulated, limited or eradicated with the legal tools that are have available.

Finally, he explained that many of the critics of the emergency regime have stated that there were already enough legal tools, enough figures, legislation and the full range of criminal law, which made it possible for gangs to act, despite this the Government decided to implement a exception regime