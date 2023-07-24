One year after the forest fire: What next in Saxon Switzerland?

Tode Säng tea in the summer of 2022

Private forest owners like the innkeeper Elisabeth König from the Kirnitzschtal do not really want to believe that, as far as the scientists’ thesis of dead wood and the spread of a fire is concerned. “The national park forest must finally be cleaned up,” she demands. At least where it is technically possible.

Steep slopes and rocks often impede normal management in much of the core zone, but not everywhere. Elisabeth König was scared to death last year, she says, when charred branches fell from the sky. “A bit of embers would have been enough and we would have had the fire here in the beautiful Kirnitzschtal.” Dry deadwood is also plentiful here on the mountain slopes.

Free State is upgrading fire brigades

What next in Saxon Switzerland? The state government is currently investing in new firefighting technology that is particularly suitable for off-road use. Seven extinguishing water cisterns are to be built for the decisive first attack on a possible fire. A container is already ready, installed on the Hohnsteiner area.

However, “cleaning up the forest” will not take place to the extent that some locals would like. But forest protection professor Müller recommends thinning out in particularly endangered areas, “not with the vacuum cleaner” – but to reduce the fire load, branches, twigs, combustible soil. Sawing free enough escape routes is always possible anyway, even in the core zone, the legal situation allows for this.

Back to old hiking trails?

Nature will not remain completely untouched by man and technology. People settle too densely, for too long the area has been an freely accessible hiking and climbing Eldorado. The fact that many old paths are now closed and overgrown with green – that bothers some passionate Elbe sandstone enthusiasts. For example dr. Rolf Boehm.

The cartographer has been producing very precise and particularly detailed hiking maps for Saxon Switzerland since the mid-1980s. “But now I feel driven out of some parts of the mountains,” complains Böhm, addressing the Ministry of the Environment in Dresden. He feels that the national park strategy is increasingly directed against people. “Even before the park was founded in 1990, we were a cultural landscape with tourism for around 200 years. People are part of it!”

