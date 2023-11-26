Home » One-year anniversary of the White Paper Movement: Overseas youth hope to build a dissident network outside the wall to “rob public memory” – BBC News Chinese
One-year anniversary of the White Paper Movement: Overseas youth hope to build a dissident network outside the wall to "rob public memory" – BBC News Chinese

One-year anniversary of the White Paper Movement: Overseas youth hope to build a dissident network outside the wall to "rob public memory"

The White Paper Movement: One Year Later
By Lin Ziqing, BBC Chinese contributor
Four hours ago

The streets of China are no longer echoing with the calls of the “White Paper Movement,” but younger generations are determined to keep the movement alive with art exhibitions and other forms of resistance. On the eve of the first anniversary of the movement, nearly 60 young people gathered in London to witness a rare public discussion hosted by the Chinese international student community. The discussion also marked the opening of the Political Art Exhibition titled “Continuing Writing on Blank Paper.”

This touring art exhibition is organized by a number of Chinese young dissident organizations based in Europe. It includes sculptures, documentaries, paintings, and photos reflecting stories of the pandemic lockdown and resistance to the regime. The exhibition aims to raise awareness and “seize public memory” before it is erased. However, the memory of the White Paper Movement is struggling to survive in the cracks, as many domestic artists withdrew from the exhibition due to safety concerns.

The memory of the movement is at risk of being erased by authorities, which has led to safety risks for domestic exhibitors and mainland students visiting the exhibition. Despite these concerns, participants are drawn to the event by a sense of mission that transcends concerns about safety. For example, Evelyn, a 25-year-old Chinese student in London who is involved in the organization of the exhibition, has faced security threats after organizing dissident events.

Despite the suppression and erasure of the White Paper Movement by authorities, the event has inspired the emergence of overseas dissident networks, especially among Chinese international students. They have organized several demonstrations and protests, focusing on intensive civic education work. This has resulted in the formation of a Chinese dissident network in the UK, including organizations focusing on Chinese women’s rights.

The White Paper Movement may not have shaken Chinese society, but its impact has been felt among the younger generations. While the movement may have lost its visibility on the streets of China, its spirit lives on through art and resistance.

In the words of Evelyn, “Just because change is invisible does not mean it has not happened, and the White Paper Movement is just the beginning.”

