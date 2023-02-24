Home News One year of the war in Ukraine
One year after the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia, there have been several moments that have marked world history.
War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
Social networks

Russia in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022, carried out a major military operation against Ukraine to ‘defend’ the abuses and genocide of the government of that country. Several of the country’s inhabitants decided to flee their homes to save their lives.

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEY DOLZHENKO

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEY DOLZHENKO

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – STRINGER

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPO – MARCEL BIERI

Some of the Ukrainians, to be safe from the bombardments, decided to leave the country, being well received and with the necessary help to live, since they provided them with food, a home, and health services.

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEY KOZLOV

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEY KOZLOV

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
Twitter – @lualemedina

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
Twitter – @ACNURamericas

The Ukrainian army helped take care of the lives of the inhabitants of the cities where people of all ages were located.

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – Roman Pilipey

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – Roman Pilipey

One of the protagonists of this war are the ruins of the cities that have impacted the world because they look like scenes from World War II movies.

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEY KOZLOV

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEY KOZLOV

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEY KOZLOV

It is no secret that pets are important to anyone in the world, many of them have not found their owner but some of them have given them shelter so they can continue living.

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – OLEG PETRASYUK

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – OLEG PETRASYUK

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – OLEG PETRASYUK

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – OLEG PETRASYUK

The soldiers were in charge of defending the Ukrainian territory from the Russian army, in which they risked their lives with the use of weapons until losing their lives.

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – OLEG PETRASYUK

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – OLEG PETRASYUK

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE. EPA – ALESSANDRO GUERRA

This conflict had thousands of deaths, in which the sale of coffins increased and many of the families disintegrated, since they enlisted with the Army or had a tragic end due to an attack.

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEI ILNITSKY

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE-EPA-YURI KOCHETKON

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – SEDAT SUNA

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos

Credits:
EFE – EPA – SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian soldiers in the middle of the war were injured and have received medical attention so that they can resume their lives.

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – MYKOLA TYS

War in Ukraine: A year of war in photos
Credits:
EFE – EPA – MYKOLA TYS

