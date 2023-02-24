One year of the war in Ukraine
Russia in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022, carried out a major military operation against Ukraine to ‘defend’ the abuses and genocide of the government of that country. Several of the country’s inhabitants decided to flee their homes to save their lives.
Some of the Ukrainians, to be safe from the bombardments, decided to leave the country, being well received and with the necessary help to live, since they provided them with food, a home, and health services.
The Ukrainian army helped take care of the lives of the inhabitants of the cities where people of all ages were located.
One of the protagonists of this war are the ruins of the cities that have impacted the world because they look like scenes from World War II movies.
It is no secret that pets are important to anyone in the world, many of them have not found their owner but some of them have given them shelter so they can continue living.
The soldiers were in charge of defending the Ukrainian territory from the Russian army, in which they risked their lives with the use of weapons until losing their lives.
This conflict had thousands of deaths, in which the sale of coffins increased and many of the families disintegrated, since they enlisted with the Army or had a tragic end due to an attack.
Ukrainian soldiers in the middle of the war were injured and have received medical attention so that they can resume their lives.