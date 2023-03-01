The 11th edition of the national competition “Onesti in Sport” is underway, aimed at students of secondary schools, state and private institutions, with the aim of raising awareness on the theme of sporting culture. The Ministry communicates it with a note dated February 28, 2023.

The theme for this edition is “Sport belongs to the family”.

Participants will have to produce a multimedia work through the use of digital methodologies chosen by the students.

The works in the competition must be original, therefore not presented in other competitions or notices and must interpret, depict, describe, analyse, document, tell, resume, imagine one or more aspects that are considered relevant to the theme of the competition, with the ultimate goal to promote an integral training process for young people through sport

In this phase, through a special digital form, the registration of the reference data of the participating students and the choice of the name of the participating team will be required. It will be possible to register until May 5, 2023.

Entries must be sent by 25 May 2023, using “Wetransfer”.

Note and regulation