Onion and garlic producers would benefit

Onion and garlic producers would benefit

The inputs for agricultural production are some of the most expensive products that impede the economic growth of small farmers, for this reason, the Committee on Customs and Tariff Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Trade decided to apply the zero tariff to some of the most used in Colombian fields.

Among these imported inputs, onion and garlic for planting, fertilizers and fungicides stand out, which are highly used in this region of the country; in total there are 74 products.

This measure, implemented through Decree 0809 of May 25, will be valid for 12 months and its main objective is to combat inflation. The Customs, Tariff and Foreign Trade Affairs Committee will be in charge of this measure, supervising its effects every six months.

This decision will benefit and try to correct the high prices that Colombians have paid in recent months for the purchase of their goods for the basic family basket, which are in a downward trend.

