Online China Festival·Dragon Boat Festival | The first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday is very popular in Yantai City’s popular consumption hot spots-Yantai Society-Jellyfish Net

Online Chinese Festival·Dragon Boat Festival | The first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday is very popular

Jellyfish Network News June 23(YMG All-Media Reporter Zhang Jie Correspondent Luxuan Photo Report) “Zong” welcomes the Dragon Boat Festival and enjoys a good time. Yesterday was the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Yantai Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism organized various districts, cities, and cultural and tourism elements to plan and launch “Zong” to enjoy exhibitions and performances, “Zong” to love cultural and folk customs, “Zong” to travel mountains and seas in summer, and “Zong” Browse more than 200 cultural and tourism activities in 4 series of cultural museums and rare treasures. Visiting the intangible cultural heritage market, watching folk performances, enjoying traditional culture… On the first day of the holiday, the intangible cultural heritage cultural tourism projects are very popular, and they are favored by tourists who are eager to watch and experience.

Walking into the venue, the Municipal Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center carefully prepared the Yantai Intangible Cultural Heritage Cultural and Creative Market at the Shandong Handmade Yantai Comprehensive Exhibition Center, where Yantai’s “Internet celebrities” clock in. Toys, Yantai paper-cuts and other intangible cultural heritage and hand-made cultural and creative products were exhibited and sold to boost holiday consumption. Fushan, Huangbohai New District, Qixia, Laizhou and other intangible cultural heritage exhibition halls also launched a series of activities such as intangible cultural heritage lectures, Dragon Boat Festival intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, and intangible cultural heritage exhibitions on the first day of the holiday.

Walking into the square, on the 20th, Yantai intangible cultural heritage made a wonderful appearance at the opening ceremony of the Shandong summer consumption season of “entering” Yantai and embracing “bao” sea, which was praised by CCTV. During the “Dragon Boat Festival” holiday, Yantai intangible cultural heritage continued to be exhibited and sold in Binhai Plaza. More than ten intangible cultural heritage projects and nearly a thousand intangible cultural and creative products were prepared on site. Experience, making intangible cultural heritage a new growth point for summer cultural tourism consumption.

Walking into the scenic spot, the wonderful Dragon Boat Festival garden will make citizens and tourists feel like a summer. The National Tide Parade and the Flower God Parade were staged in Chaoyang Street and Suochengli, two historical and cultural blocks. Combining the national tide with traditional culture, the Dragon Boat Festival Garden Party, the National Tide Cheongsam Parade, Zongzi DIY, etc. were launched, which were delicious and fun. The Millennium Golden Town Scenic Spot in Zhaoyuan City invites inheritors of intangible cultural heritage to demonstrate the “smelting technique of gold-stacked stone-built stoves”, paper-cutting, dough figurines, etc. on the spot.

Walking into the workshops, 41 city-level and 100 county-level intangible cultural heritage workshops in the city have prepared unique intangible cultural heritage exhibition activities during the Dragon Boat Festival. The research activity of “inheriting excellent traditional culture and striving to be a small inheritor of intangible cultural heritage” was launched, and the intangible cultural heritage workshop street in Penglai District concentrated on creating a special intangible cultural heritage exhibition and experience event.

In addition, the city also launched a series of activities such as intangible cultural heritage entering communities, entering universities, and entering business circles, and simultaneously opened an online display area for intangible cultural heritage to make the Dragon Boat Festival more traditional and cultural, and let Yantai’s characteristic culture and intangible cultural heritage projects take advantage of the Dragon Boat Festival. deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

In addition to a series of intangible cultural heritage features that have ignited the enthusiasm for travel during the Dragon Boat Festival, major scenic spots have also launched special activities.

During the holidays, the city’s key A-level scenic spots and tourist resorts plan theme festivals one after another. Among them, the Yellow Bohai New Area launched the Golden Beach Cultural Tourism Festival, holding activities such as the only Yantai performance, the Beach Tent Festival, the Beach Art Parade, the Beach Hanfu Festival, and the Barbecue and Beer Festival. The Longkou Nanshan Tourist Scenic Area has launched a parent-child dinosaur carnival, “water trapeze” stunt show, “selling baby frogs” sprouting the audience, mecha Monkey King and other themed festivals, adding a different kind of fun to tourists’ holiday travel.

Based on the actual situation, various scenic spots have launched discount tickets, free study experience cards, family package tickets, WeChat posting “circle” discounts, special discounts for citizens holding leisure passports, etc., which also bring holiday travel benefits to citizens and tourists. Tashan Tourist Scenic Area has launched holiday ticket discount packages, and Cishan Hot Spring Town has a half-price discount for tickets. In addition, many scenic spots and rural tourist spots have launched preferential activities for high school and college entrance examination candidates, allowing citizens and tourists to “benefit” and enjoy quality cultural tourism.

