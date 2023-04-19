Online conference on current developments in the European patent system | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Research

As part of the “Patent Protection Abroad” conference on April 26, 2023, experts will discuss innovations relating to the protection of inventions in Europe

On the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day 26. April 2023 The Patent Information Center of Chemnitz University of Technology is organizing an online conference on the subject of “Patent Protection Abroad – Effects of the Introduction of the Unitary Patent”.

The conference takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m takes place and is accessible after prior registration via a registration form.

The participation fee for the conference is 30 EUR (VAT included.). Participation is free for employees and students of Chemnitz University of Technology.

New unitary patent starts on June 1, 2023

The background to the conference is the start of the new unitary patent system and the Unified Patent Court on June 1, 2023.

The new system is accompanied by various changes for patent protection in Europe, which will be addressed at the conference.

More information about the program is available online.

Background: “World Intellectual Property Day”

Every year on April 26, World IP Day is celebrated on the initiative of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). On this day in 1970 the founding agreement of WIPO came into force.

The day aims to raise awareness of the protection of intellectual property, e.g. B. through patents, utility models, trademarks and designs, and contribute to the promotion of innovation and creativity.

The Patent Information Center (PIZ) Chemnitz is a cooperation partner of the German Patent and Trademark Office and a member of the European PATLIB network of the European Patent Office.

As a qualified point of contact for questions of commercial legal protection, the PIZ Chemnitz offers the public:

information in particular on the types and registration procedures for industrial property rights (patents, utility models, trademarks, designs)

in particular on the types and registration procedures for industrial property rights (patents, utility models, trademarks, designs) Research on, among other things, trademark and name searches as well as on the legal status

on, among other things, trademark and name searches as well as on the legal status Support when doing your own research on all intellectual property rights

when doing your own research on all intellectual property rights mediation of free initial consultations for inventors by patent attorneys in the region

of free initial consultations for inventors by patent attorneys in the region training courses and seminars

and seminars assumption of property rights applications

The research and analysis services in particular support scientists and SMEs. In addition, with the help of analyzes of patent documents and information, potentially interested cooperation or exploitation partners can be identified, but also relevant countries when choosing the territorial scope of protection for a patent to be determined.

The services of the PIZ Chemnitz are free of charge for members of the TU Chemnitz.

Further information on the event and the services of PIZ Chemnitz, Dr. Carina Gerlach and Cornelia Pönisch, phone 0371/531-13160, email [email protected]

Matthias Fejes

19.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.