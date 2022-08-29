On August 28, 35-year-old Holnett ran 171.5 kilometers in 19 hours, 49 minutes and 30 seconds in the UTMB race of the Tour of Mont Blanc Supercross held in Chamonix, a French alpine town. Not only won the championship, but also broke the track record, becoming the first player in the history of the event group to break the 20-hour mark. Killian Holnett has a resounding nickname in the Chinese cross-country running circle – “K Heavenly King”. However, just two days before the start of the game, “K Tianwang” confirmed through social networks that he was infected with the new crown pneumonia: (According to The Paper)
“I went for the antigen and it came back negative, but the test came back positive,” Holnett wrote, “but I don’t have any symptoms, I feel ready, maybe not 100%, but I’ve Close to 100%.”
But in the end, Killian Holnett insisted on competing in the physical state of an “asymptomatic infected person” and won the championship of this “hardest human race”. Some netizens moved a video of Killian Holnett rushing to the finish line to Weibo, which caused a heated discussion among netizens. In the video, the audience on both sides of Holnett were not wearing masks and vying to shake hands with him, and they did not seem to be afraid. Being infected by a virus or becoming a “close contact with the new crown”, this scene also made many netizens feel a “parallel universe” and made malicious comments one after another. At present, Weibo has restricted comments on this message, and trying to open this video will also cause an error.
@Golden Line Hutong: On August 28, Killian Holnett, known as the “K-king”, won the championship in the Tour of Mont Blanc Supercross held in Chamonix, a French alpine town. Just before the game, he tested positive for the new crown, and he broke another human limit as an “asymptomatic infected person”!
The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times:
Akira Oi: Parallel Universe.
Excavator driver Qiaobusi: According to the medieval epidemic prevention law, he should be burned to death.
k1973: Now we are the real “sick man of East Asia”.
White dragon horse with wings: It’s too outrageous not to wear a mask, not to isolate and not to line up at home to do nucleic acid.
Decent pull away: close connections along the way! caught!
Liu Ping: So many people are all in close contact, and they touch their hands one by one, which is deliberately spreading. It’s too dangerous. I don’t know how many people will die. This can be sentenced to death.
Wayne: There are many old people and children along the road.
Anti-pants position: indescribable sour taste.
Old Gun Plus: Well, Thai people love to fix these messy so-called things that challenge the limits of human beings. All kinds of demagogic behaviors emerge in an endless stream. The fundamental problem is that people’s lives and safety are not put in the first place.
Stray Mad Dog Li Sanguang: The site has opened a selection of comments. // Quiet time is a dream: everyone who understands understands.
Wu Lao Fafafa: Put it elsewhere – the indicator has arrived.
Palomar __: It is recommended to statically manage the Chamonix global domain.
Rivers and small fish: There are still many domestic netizens who stay here: Hundreds of people die every month in XX country, did you know?
Witherspoon’s Spoon: There’s even an old man who isn’t afraid of death.
Twitching protein: may already exist in a different galaxy from ours…
Demian, who is not bald: Everyone, give me a red code.
lidyyue: And I’m in static management.
Master Treasure: If you run happily now, serious sequelae will appear in 80 years, and you won’t be able to run at that time.
fffkkkuuu: It’s been three years, I thought there was no one abroad.
Small cover: a small speaker at the end point: all staff are closely connected, and the cabin is isolated.
Yuge Manchat: I judge this video to be negative energy.
LACKofBLACK: I am so confused, whether the new crown is serious or not.
Malibu’s wind: No one was wearing a mask in the video, and he was not afraid of this positive patient, so he rushed to hold hands with him. It is completely different from the dire situation in foreign countries that is publicized in China. People who don’t know it think that so many people are infected abroad every day, and everyone is exhausted. Who is the smartest, history will give the answer. If we have an asymptomatic one, we will toss with all of us, and we will see how long this farce will last. PS: This video comment has been “selected” again, it will only hide the bell