CDT file card title:[Online Opinion]New crown patient won the cross-country endurance race championship, and spectators along the way competed to be “close contacts”

author: ‘s digital age

source:Weibo

Date of publication:2022.8.29

Subject classification:COVID-19

CDS Collection:Discourse Hall

Copyright statement:The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. The [Online Opinion]New crown patient won the cross-country endurance race championship, and spectators along the way competed to be “close contacts” China ‘s digital ageWeibo2022.8.29COVID-19Discourse HallThe copyright of this work belongs to the original author. The China Digital Age archives only the originals to combat China ‘s online censorship. Detailed copyright notice.

On August 28, 35-year-old Holnett ran 171.5 kilometers in 19 hours, 49 minutes and 30 seconds in the UTMB race of the Tour of Mont Blanc Supercross held in Chamonix, a French alpine town. Not only won the championship, but also broke the track record, becoming the first player in the history of the event group to break the 20-hour mark. Killian Holnett has a resounding nickname in the Chinese cross-country running circle – “K Heavenly King”. However, just two days before the start of the game, “K Tianwang” confirmed through social networks that he was infected with the new crown pneumonia: (According to The Paper)

“I went for the antigen and it came back negative, but the test came back positive,” Holnett wrote, “but I don’t have any symptoms, I feel ready, maybe not 100%, but I’ve Close to 100%.”

But in the end, Killian Holnett insisted on competing in the physical state of an “asymptomatic infected person” and won the championship of this “hardest human race”. Some netizens moved a video of Killian Holnett rushing to the finish line to Weibo, which caused a heated discussion among netizens. In the video, the audience on both sides of Holnett were not wearing masks and vying to shake hands with him, and they did not seem to be afraid. Being infected by a virus or becoming a “close contact with the new crown”, this scene also made many netizens feel a “parallel universe” and made malicious comments one after another. At present, Weibo has restricted comments on this message, and trying to open this video will also cause an error.

@Golden Line Hutong: On August 28, Killian Holnett, known as the “K-king”, won the championship in the Tour of Mont Blanc Supercross held in Chamonix, a French alpine town. Just before the game, he tested positive for the new crown, and he broke another human limit as an “asymptomatic infected person”!

The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times: