CDT file card title:[Online Opinion]Yongji, Shanxi: There is no epidemic but silent management is implemented

author: ‘s digital age

source:Weibo

Date of publication:2022.10.8

Subject classification:Anti-epidemic secondary disasters

CDS Collection:Discourse Hall

@Sohu News:[Shanxi Yongji: No epidemic occurred from October 7th to 9th to implement silent management]Emergency notice on the implementation of temporary global silent management in Yongji City, Shanxi: During the National Day, the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government and the whole city With the active cooperation of the people, the epidemic prevention and control situation in the city is stable and controllable, the society is stable and orderly, and no epidemic has occurred. In order to conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the province and Yuncheng City, curb the risk of imported and spread epidemics, and ensure the health and safety of the people in the city, the headquarters has decided to implement silent management from 20:00 on October 7 to 24:00 on October 9.

The notice mentioned that the city implements traffic control, and all external county-level channels are “blown off”. Except for vehicles to ensure supply, production, stability, and epidemic prevention (passage of vouchers), other social vehicles will not run or flow; from now on, continuous Carry out 3 rounds of regional nucleic acid testing in 3 days; all residents do not go out at home, if there is a need for medical treatment, please contact the village (community) staff in time, and “point-to-point” transfer to medical institutions for medical treatment; in the area, except for supermarkets, medical institutions, etc. Outside the venue, the rest of the business venues will all suspend offline business, and strictly control the postponement of marriages, simple funerals, and banquets.For more details, please see the original text

