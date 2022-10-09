Home News [Online Public Opinion]”Don’t worry, boss, I have the strictest management here, and there will never be discord before the meeting” – China Digital Times
News

by admin
CDT file card

title:[Online Opinion]Yongji, Shanxi: There is no epidemic but silent management is implemented
author:China‘s digital age
source:Weibo
Date of publication:2022.10.8
Subject classification:Anti-epidemic secondary disasters
CDS Collection:Discourse Hall
Copyright statement:The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. The China Digital Age archives only the originals to combat China‘s online censorship. Detailed copyright notice.

@Sohu News:[Shanxi Yongji: No epidemic occurred from October 7th to 9th to implement silent management]Emergency notice on the implementation of temporary global silent management in Yongji City, Shanxi: During the National Day, the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government and the whole city With the active cooperation of the people, the epidemic prevention and control situation in the city is stable and controllable, the society is stable and orderly, and no epidemic has occurred. In order to conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the province and Yuncheng City, curb the risk of imported and spread epidemics, and ensure the health and safety of the people in the city, the headquarters has decided to implement silent management from 20:00 on October 7 to 24:00 on October 9.

The notice mentioned that the city implements traffic control, and all external county-level channels are “blown off”. Except for vehicles to ensure supply, production, stability, and epidemic prevention (passage of vouchers), other social vehicles will not run or flow; from now on, continuous Carry out 3 rounds of regional nucleic acid testing in 3 days; all residents do not go out at home, if there is a need for medical treatment, please contact the village (community) staff in time, and “point-to-point” transfer to medical institutions for medical treatment; in the area, except for supermarkets, medical institutions, etc. Outside the venue, the rest of the business venues will all suspend offline business, and strictly control the postponement of marriages, simple funerals, and banquets.For more details, please see the original text

The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times:

Director Cao: It has evolved to the point where there is no positive case and the whole area must be silent

Three-Day Hot Sale: ?There is an epidemic in the neighboring county and city, so in order to “contain the risk of imported transmission of the epidemic”, we simply skip the preliminary work and go to silence in the whole city – anyway, the food you eat will turn into shit when you pull it out, so what does it mean to put shit on the table directly?

Newtop classmate: Feng is addicted to this

Zhuang Shilihe: It’s very heart-warming, the National Day holiday is extended for three days to let everyone rest at home

Luo Zhiqiu: Record.

Lonely cool guest single strategy: This is the government’s good for the people, everyone should be grateful[可爱][可爱][可爱]

Fang Hua-Yu Zhuxia met Bai Qiu: The silence of the “rehearsal” a while ago was already very shocking, but at least it was put on the guise of a “rehearsal”. Did this immediately evolve into actual combat?

magasa: Unless it is replaced by Hu Xijin’s brain, who can understand such a thing?

Wine Girl: No difficulty creates difficulty…

Xiao Hanzhang of Qingzaojia: Crazy Criticism

The hair is dying: the obedience test has been upgraded, and all kinds of disobedience are also upgraded

Zhang Tianying Tiry: Don’t worry, boss, I have the strictest management here, and there will never be discord before the meeting

