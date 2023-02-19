Rule of Law Online Review: Grasping the Realistic Significance and Gaining Momentum for Progress

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-19 20:50

On February 17, the launching ceremony of the 2023 online major theme publicity and major topic setting release ceremony hosted by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China was held in Beijing. Doing a good job in the annual online major theme publicity and major topic setting is the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission to study, publicize and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on network power, and thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. An important measure to promote high-quality online content construction has great practical significance in the following three aspects.

One is to control the “steering wheel” of network communication. To strengthen positive online publicity, we must first take a clear-cut stand and adhere to the correct political direction, public opinion orientation, and value orientation. The 2023 online major theme publicity and major topic setting plan covers 6 chapters and 225 projects, firmly grasping the primary political task of online publicity of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics This main line fully embodies the core concept of “guidance as the soul”, which can effectively expand the influence of mainstream values, firmly grasp the initiative and dominance of the public opinion field, disseminate accurate and authoritative information in a timely manner, and develop positive and correct Ideology and public opinion allow the party’s voice to spread more openly, wider, and deeper.

The second is to reform the “supply side” of network communication. “In the field of information production, supply-side structural reforms must also be carried out, and the quality and level of positive publicity will be significantly improved through innovations in concepts, content, forms, methods, and means.” Do a good job in the annual online major theme publicity and major issues The setting is a pioneering work focusing on “content is king” and improving content supply. It is helpful to grasp the laws and characteristics of Internet communication, follow the trend of focused, visualized, and interactive network communication, and launch a number of key online columns, high-quality reports and more. The “popular” and “circle-breaking” products demanded by netizens realize value leadership and the charm of works resonating at the same frequency, content quality improvement and expression innovation complement each other, forming a trend of climaxes and brilliant online communication.

The third is to create a “complex” of network communication. At the launching ceremony, the central and state agencies, relevant units of the Central Cyberspace Administration, central enterprises, central news websites, new media departments of central news agencies, local cyberspace offices, people with positive energy on the Internet, representatives of commercial website platforms, and “foreign internet celebrities” The release of key projects through new media by multiple subjects such as China fully reflects the outstanding characteristics of multiple participants, highlighting international communication themes, and focusing on youth groups. It has the natural advantage of presenting a three-dimensional China in the form of a “complex”.

On the new journey, in 2023, the publicity of major themes and the setting of major topics on the Internet will create a batch of masterpieces, multi-dimensional perspectives, all-media platforms, comprehensively present the magnificent picture scroll of the new era, and the magnificent chapter of the new journey, condensing the “unity and forge ahead on a new journey” The strong spiritual force has set off a majestic tide of “striving to set sail and start again”.