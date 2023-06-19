Home » Online sales increased by 24% in Colombia
Online sales increased by 24% in Colombia

Online sales increased by 24% in Colombia

The digital transformation is going by leaps and bounds and it does not stop, especially in commerce, a sector that has benefited from the various digital tools and strategies that left more than 15.1 billion pesos in profit.

According to María Fernanda Quiñones Zapata, president of the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE), as a union that promotes and strengthens this industry in the country, “this year has been marked by different changes in national and international dynamics that have impacted one way or another in the economic development of the country. However, electronic commerce has managed to overcome these low expectations and have a positive behavior in this initial period of 2023”.

The report, which looks at data for January, February and March 2023, shows that total online sales, including retail and service sales, were approximately $15.1 trillion. This represents an increase of 24.1% over the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 83.2% over the same period in 2021.

The total number of online transactions was 87.2 million, including retail and service sales, which represents an increase of 12.9% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. The categories that had the best performance were ‘Other Retail’, which includes retail trade, food, shops and restaurants, and which led with a 15.5% share; followed by the ‘Technology‘ category (14.8%) and ‘Financial Services’ (12.9%). Together, these categories represented 43.1% of the total for the month of March.

and compared to the last quarter of 2022, the average ticket registered a slight decrease of 0.9%, reaching $173,531.

