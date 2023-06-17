Online sales reached $15.1 billion in Colombia

STEPS The digital transformation is going enormously and it does not stop, less in commerce, a sector that has benefited from the various digital tools and strategies so that internet sales are increasingly closer to Colombians. According to María Fernanda Quiñones Zapata, president of the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE), as a union that promotes and strengthens this industry in the country, “this year has been marked by different changes in national and international dynamics that have impacted one way or another in the economic development of the country. However, electronic commerce has managed to overcome these low expectations and have a positive behavior in this initial period of 2023”.

The report, which looks at data for January, February and March 2023, shows that total online sales, including retail and service sales, were approximately $15.1 trillion. This represents an increase of 24.1% over the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 83.2% over the same period in 2021.

The total number of online transactions was 87.2 million, including retail and service sales, which represents an increase of 12.9% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. The categories that had the best performance were ‘Other Retail’, which includes retail trade, food, shops and restaurants, and which led with a 15.5% share; followed by the ‘Technology’ category (14.8%) and ‘Financial Services’ (12.9%). Together, these categories represented 43.1% of the total for the month of March.

Payment methods

What is an essential part of electronic commerce are the means of payment and these are presented as an indicator of the financial scope in the country. As for the most used in Colombia, credit and debit cards are positioned as the leaders in means of payment, since they increased their participation reaching 56.5%; unlike the debit to a bank account or PSE that fell to 37.5%. In addition, the increase of 3.8 percentage points in cash payment compared to the last quarter of 2022 stands out.

Regarding the value of the average ticket, this has varied in recent years due to economic phenomena such as devaluation and inflation, which have increased the cost of products and services both in the physical and digital channels. However, for this first survey of the year, and compared to the last quarter of 2022, the average ticket registered a slight decrease of 0.9%, settling at $173,531.

“The retail electronic commerce sales index increased, according to the DANE Monthly Commerce Survey, 37.6% in January and 8.6% in February, compared to the same months in 2022. This is revealing data for us, since it means that a greater number of small and medium businesses have found great opportunities in electronic commerce to reach new customers and even take their products or services abroad. Much of the work that we have done from the Chamber of Electronic Commerce has been focused on providing facilities and training SMEs on how to develop and enrich their activities through digital channels”, says María Fernanda Quiñones Zapata.

Report in the region

On the other hand, BlackSip, an expert company in electronic commerce services, released the eighth edition of BlackStats, its eCommerce industry report, which provides a complete current overview of the sector to understand the trends, challenges and opportunities for companies in Colombia.

This edition, held in commemoration of its 10th anniversary, provides the knowledge bases on the evolution of electronic commerce in the country and in Latin America, and was developed with the collaboration of VTEX, Icomm, the Software and IT Cluster of the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá, the Chamber of Electronic Commerce of Colombia, and PayU.

Among the conclusions of the report, it is evident that 68.3% of the global population uses some type of mobile telephony and by the end of 2022, 59.3% of users were registered on social networks. These figures mark the possibilities that companies have worldwide to grow and project their business, since $6.5 trillion in total sales are expected to be reported by the end of this year, in which eCommerce would contribute 22, 3%.

In the case of Colombia, companies have opportunities to expand and strengthen themselves in a market that currently ranks second in Latin America in terms of time spent on the Internet, surpassing countries with great potential in electronic commerce such as Argentina.

In regions such as Latin America, electronic commerce has strengthened and boosted the economy of their countries, since it has allowed access to different payment alternatives and the growth of the feeling of trust on the part of the user; As a consequence, a different experience and purchase support have been generated that have influenced the percentage of people who carry out transactions on the Internet.

“In Latin America, electronic commerce has great opportunities and challenges. The growing adoption of mobile devices and the use of the Internet have created a favorable environment for the sector. In turn, this has had a significant impact on the development of a robust infrastructure for the implementation of services that have had a great impact on consumers, such as social networks, video games and electronic commerce”says Natalia Peláez Gómez, CEO of BlackSip.

In 2022, in the case of Colombia, 42% of the purchases made were online, thus reaching revenues of US$1.1 billion and a participation of 8% in electronic commerce per capita.

Through e-commerce, consumers can purchase products from the comfort of their homes and conduct transactions faster and more efficiently.

prices and quality

According to a study commissioned by Google to the firm Offerwise in 2023, 73% of users in Colombia make more online purchases today than before the pandemic; According to the study, low prices and quality are both part of the 5 most important factors when choosing a product. Price is the most important factor for 17%, while quality is for 14%. Regarding the industry, the study also points out that travel, flights and hotels are a segment in which most people buy online, while other categories such as clothing, footwear, technology and video games tend to be purchased both online and in person.

“Consumers are looking for practical, unique and modern experiences. Looking to the future, 65% of users believe that new means of payment will emerge, while 62% believe that purchases will be more practical and faster. 46% believe that the shopping experience will be increasingly personalized according to each client”, analyzed Juan Guillermo Restrepo, Industry leader for the Retail, Tech and Apps sector at Google.

Important aspects of online business

BlackSip presents in this report some of the most important findings to be taken into account by online businesses: