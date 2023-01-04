Online child pornography, also and above all to the detriment of increasingly young children, with the variants of soliciting done on social networks and sextortion, requests for money not to publish intimate photos. And then cyber security linked to international conflicts, criminal hacking actions with political ends, financial crimes, cyber terrorism, online threats. Up to the dark web search for a hitman to be paid in bitcoin.

The one drawn up by the Lombardy Postal Police on the data of 2022 is a balance sheet of large numbers and large and worrying phenomena. Here are the main actions and some of the most delicate cases followed by the agents of the Lombardy Cybernetic Security Operations Center.

03 January 2023



Cyber ​​crimes, cases of online grooming of children are on the rise

In the reference period, 72 cases of online soliciting were treated: once again this year the group of pre-adolescents (ages 10-13) is the most involved (41 compared to the total of 72). The police note: “The slow increase in cases relating to solicited children under the age of 9 continues to worry, a trend that has become more consistent since the pandemic. Social networks and online video games are the places of contact between minors and adults more frequently the scene of harmful interactions, further proof of the fact that the risk is more likely to materialize when children and young people express themselves light-heartedly and confidently, in the languages ​​and behaviors typical of their age”.

Online child pornography, data from 2022 in Lombardy

An analysis of the data from the Lombardy Cyber ​​Security Operations Center shows a decrease in cases handled (from 327 in 2021 to 219 in 2022) and in reports from international organizations active in the protection of minors on the Internet, which is also attributed to end of the health emergency and the progressive resumption of ordinary activities. But if the cases treated decrease, the number of individuals identified and referred for violations related to child abuse is stable: 202 against 238 suspects, 30 against 32 arrested.

Among the most complex investigations l’Operazione DICTUM IIIborn from an initial investigation launched following a report received in the context of international police cooperation which led to the identification of numerous subjects responsible for sharing child sexual abuse material online via the platform Mega.nz: as a result of the activities, 16 people accused of sharing child pornography material via the cloud platform were reported, 3 of whom were arrested in flagrante delicto for possession of a large quantity of material made through the sexual exploitation of minors. It’s still, Operation Cocytus, which led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Roman accused of aggravated sexual violence against his own daughter, for possession, production and sale of child pornography and for soliciting a minor. The activity was conducted undercover within a canal Telegram where the sharing of the material took place.

Sextortion: the numbers of online sexual extortion in Lombardy

If until now it had been a phenomenon that usually affected adults, relying on fragility and personal situations with the threat of revelations to family members or to the potentially infinite public of the network, recently there are more and more cases of minor victims, with enhanced harmful effects: “The shame that young people feel prevents them from asking for help from parents or peers in front of whom they feel guilty of having given in and having trusted perfect and “comely” strangers. The feeling of feeling trapped that victims experience is often amplified by the difficulty they have in paying the requested sums of money. During the year, 139 cases were treated in Lombardy, most of them to the detriment of male victims”.

One of the cases dealt with is the one that led to the arrest of a young woman, responsible for over 60 episodes of extortion against as many men, thanks also to the complicity of her mother who was reported.

War in Ukraine and Cyber ​​Crimes: Attacks on Security

The police note: “The escalation of geopolitical tensions related to the conflict in Ukraine continues to have significant reverberations also in terms of cyber security. In fact, massive campaigns are underway at an international level aimed at critical infrastructures, financial systems and companies operating in strategic sectors such as communication and defence, including campaigns of phishingspread of malware destructive (especially Ransomware), Ddos attacks, disinformation campaigns, and leak of databases. Furthermore, some of the most dangerous criminal hacker groups have decided to side with Russia, others with Ukraine, effectively taking part in the conflict in the so-called cyber domain”.

The task of the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center of the Lombardy Postal Police is to carry out monitoring and analysis services, sharing information. Furthermore, in the event of an attack, in addition to the necessary investigative insights, it promptly carried out the technical analysis of the threat, as well as provided operational support, for the rapid return to full operation of the affected computer systems.

In 2022, there were 1,312 attacks on the infrastructure of institutions, companies and private individuals, 139% more than the previous year. There were 25 suspects.

Among the operations worth mentioning: “Rear window”, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Milan, which disarticulated a criminal system aimed at violating, through computer intrusions, video surveillance systems installed mostly in private homes by carrying out 10 searches throughout the national territory. An investigation started from the report of a citizen and developed thanks to the material found in the smartphone seized from one of the suspects in the context of another criminal proceeding, relating to crimes of a different nature.

But there is also the case of a man who had commissioned on “dark web” for the sum of 5 thousand dollars in cryptocurrencies – bitcoin the murder of a foreign citizen residing in the province of Sondrio. The investigation made it possible to identify the principal as well as the address “onion” of the platform where the hiring of the alleged hit man materially took place.

In 2022, online trading scams will increase

In one year, 267 people were reported in Lombardy for online scams, particularly in the e-commerce sector, market place and online trading, which can also be attributed to the increase in the number of portals offering apparently profitable speculative programs and the use of very sophisticated techniques to contact the victims.

Revenge porn, betting and hate speech: the numbers of complaints in Lombardy

Particular attention is also paid to the phenomena of revenge porn, with 45 cases treated and 6 people reported and so-called romantic scams (even if they have nothing romantic), with 66 cases treated and 9 people reported, often submerged as they are characterized by a strong emotional involvement that induces the victim not to report.

Specific initiatives have been aimed at preventing and contrasting the phenomenon of intimidation towards the category of journalists and monitoring services of dissemination channels, consisting of websites, digital platforms, profiles and pages on the most well-known social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, Pinterest and Youtube), aimed at stemming the spread of hate speech.

Monitoring of sites and spaces web (blogs, social groups and dedicated sites) dedicated to clandestine games and bets is another operational activity particularly followed by the Postal and Communications Police, both to counter irregular or illegal diffusion and to protect the interests of consumers, especially if they are minors of age: there are numerous sites with registered offices in foreign countries, which operate in Italy even if they do not have the required authorization to be able to legally collect bets.

Finally, but still of primary importance, was the activity aimed at identifying those people who, mainly exploiting the sounding board that social media offer, have expressed a desire to commit suicide, blocked with all the necessary procedures for safeguarding of the people involved with the help of the territorially competent police offices.

Cyberterrorism, the monitoring of the Lombardy Postal Police

Over the past few years, the continuous increase in the use of online communication platforms, social networks and instant messaging applications has led to an alarming spread of propaganda content attributable to terrorismto an almost unlimited audience, both of Islamic origin (jihadists, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Al Shabaab and other local articulations), both of supremacist formations of the extreme right (neo-Nazism, neo-fascism, structured supporters), as well as of the extreme left (movements of armed struggle, anarcho/insurrectionists, antagonists).

The informative and investigative monitoring activity has made it possible to ascertain how over the last few months there has been a significant increase in trends and discussions within chats on various platforms; we move from traditional Facebook groups (many of which have already been blocked) to less well-known social networks, such as Reddit, up to platforms such as 8chan, Vkontakte, as well as Telegram, favoring all those platforms which, by their own policy, guarantee anonymity and make more complicated the identification of the authors of the messages.

Then there is the chapter of threats and messages characterized by racial, ethnic and religious discrimination: among the investigative activities of 2022, the complaint of a 60-year-old resident in the province of Como, author of two messages on Twitter containing serious threats against the Head of State. Another investigation is the one launched by the Postal Police Service and coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome and managed by the Operational Centers of Milan, Trieste and Venice with the DIGOS of Milan, Vicenza and Udine who carried out searches against three people who allegedly wrote messages miners addressed to the former Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.