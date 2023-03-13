VP club chairwoman Elisabeth Manhal sees online video consultation as a “useful addition” to the city’s range of services. She argues that it would make day-to-day work easier not only for the applicants but also for the employees.

Video consultations could give citizens quicker and easier access to services. Long journeys could be avoided and flexibility could be increased, especially for working people, people with care responsibilities or restricted mobility. Such online consultations are to become reality with a pilot project – according to Manhal, the Service Center Construction and Trade would be particularly well suited for this. There are many inquiries from citizens about building projects, building applications and building permits, and the need for advice is high.

In the upcoming municipal council meeting on March 23, the ÖVP will submit a corresponding application. “Linz would play a pioneering role with online video advice,” says Manhal, who emphasizes that such a pilot project would fit well into the “Digital Linz” digitization offensive.

