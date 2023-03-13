Home News Only 0.9 percent electric cars in Saxony
Only 0.9 percent electric cars in Saxony

Electrification of traffic is like a utopian air number

The stock of pure electric cars in Saxony is just 0.9 percent of all registered cars. According to the AfD request, that’s only 20,082 electric cars. At the same time, the Ministry of Science funded 55 projects in the field of electromobility.

Carsten Hütter, AfD member of parliament, explains:

“The figures clearly show that electric cars are a flop and the Saxons want to continue driving with combustion engines. Only higher earners can afford the expensive e-cars and only homeowners can charge these vehicles in a meaningful way. If you live for rent, there is practically no possibility of supplying your e-car with electricity on your doorstep.

It is therefore irresponsible to invest billions more in tax money to subsidize this technology. The alleged CO2 neutrality of e-cars is also an outright lie. On the one hand, they are largely powered by coal. On the other hand, battery production is so energy-intensive that the vehicles only show an advantage over combustion engines after they have driven 100,000 kilometers.

The state government must commit itself to maintaining the inexpensive internal combustion engine. However, she did not vote against the planned Euro 7 standard in the Federal Council, which represents a quasi-combustion ban (7/12506). It is therefore partly responsible if many normal earners can no longer afford a car in the future.«

