Only 2 days left until the 1st Modern Work Day!

Summer is here! The time for open-air cinema and concerts, outdoor pool, barbecues with friends and family, mild evenings outdoors – and also time for the 1. Modern Work Day at the headquarters of Seibert Media!

Successor to the Atlassian Enterprise Club and Google Enterprise Day

On June 15th we will celebrate the premiere of the event, which will be fully dedicated to the topic of transformation of work. As the successor to the Atlassian Enterprise Club and the Google Enterprise Day, the Modern Work Day is aimed at everyone who is not just theoretically concerned with the disruptive changes to which today’s working world is exposed: HR professionals, communication experts*, IT – and those responsible for applications, change managers, trendsetters, solution developers… In short: everyone who deals with modern working methods and wants to network with like-minded people!

The offer of the Modern Work Day in brief

And the event offers a lot of space for this: In the morning there will be exciting keynotes. Neschat Haghighi from Google, Lisa Grau from Atlassian and Jule Jankowski, podcaster and consultant, set the first accents. In the subsequent panel discussion, various aspects of the challenges and possible solutions for the working world of today and tomorrow will be examined – and how companies will (and must) change as a result.

At lunch in our Seabird restaurant you can talk to other participants and the speakers and enjoy the delicious pasta that our chefs will conjure up.

Afterwards the deep dive sessions await you:

The biggest problems in modern collaboration and how to solve them

Mantra: Your intranet for the Confluence Cloud

Workation as part of innovative working models

Productive and sustainable with ChromeOS

Out of necessity to the product – the introduction of hybrid work with the right software solution

How hybrid cooperation succeeds – practical example of event organization

Democratization of business intelligence in (agile) companies with data analytics

Deep-Dive-Session Good Work

Modern Workplace needs/meets “Modern Learning”

Inclusion in the Modern Workplace – Challenges & Opportunities

Self-organization needs self-leadership – take people with you on the way to Modern Work

Documentation on the fly – how to automate documentation tasks in Jira and Confluence

Be there – live or remotely!

A few remaining tickets are still left: So if you want to come to Wiesbaden spontaneously, you might be able to get hold of a ticket. Just look at the landing page or contact us via email. Otherwise, just follow our live stream from 09:30 a.m., which we embed on the event page: https://modernworkday.seibert-media.net/.

We are looking forward to Modern Work Day – so stay tuned for our gleanings, which we will publish here on the blog next week. Stay tuned!

Further information

Podcast: How the hybrid working world can succeed – an interview with Felix Mohr on Modern Work Day on June 15, 2023

The Modern Work Day 2023: Of challenges and how to master them

Curtain up – the Modern Work Day 2023 celebrates its premiere!

Everything new – made the Google Enterprise Day 2022!

Atlassian Enterprise Club Day goes future: This is how work will continue to be successful in the future