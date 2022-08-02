Home News Only 4 people sign up for a job in a public institution: one person has a score of 3.17 in the written test, and the comprehensive score ranks first. What should I do?Local Response | Daily Economic News
News

Only 4 people sign up for a job in a public institution: one person has a score of 3.17 in the written test, and the comprehensive score ranks first. What should I do?Local Response | Daily Economic News

by admin
Only 4 people sign up for a job in a public institution: one person has a score of 3.17 in the written test, and the comprehensive score ranks first. What should I do?Local Response | Daily Economic News

On August 1, the topic #public institution recruitment written test ranked first with a score of 3.17# attracted attention.

The examination that caused controversy this time is the unified open recruitment of public institutions in Jianli City in 2022, with a total of 100 people being recruited. The controversial position is the technical management position of the Jianli Weather Modification Office.

According to the “Announcement on the Comprehensive Results of the Public Recruitment of Staff in Jianli Municipal Institutions in 2022” published on the official website of Jianli Municipal Government, A candidate surnamed Sun in this position scored 3.17 points in the written test and 83.76 points in the interview, ranking first in the final comprehensive score. Another candidate scored 54.17 points in the written test and 0 points in the interview, ranking second in the final comprehensive score.

According to Guizhou Radio and Television Public Channel, On August 1, the staff of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Jianli City responded that there is no minimum score for the written test, as long as there is a score.

317535974950147072.png

Hubei Radio and Television Financial Media reported that on August 1, after the Internet reported that the public institutions in Jianli City were admitted with a score of 3.17 in the written test, the public recruitment leading group of public institutions in Jianli City attached great importance to it and quickly investigated and verified. After investigation, the candidate was not admitted.

The “Announcement of Public Recruitment of Staff in Jianli Municipal Institutions in 2022” was released on the Hubei Provincial Personnel Examination Network and the Jianli Municipal People’s Government Website on April 2, 2022. Among them, there are 1 job recruitment plan for the Jianli Weather Modification Office, A total of 4 people paid for the registration, 2 abandoned the test, and 2 participated in the written test. The scores of the two candidates in the written test were 54.17 and 3.17 points respectively. After the qualification review, the two candidates entered the interview. On July 30, candidates with a score of 54.17 in the written test for this position voluntarily gave up their interview qualifications, resulting in only candidates with a score of 3.17 in the written test to participate in the interview.

See also  "Daghe un tajo" to social violence: the Treviso Tribune says stop to haters

The official website of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Jianli City issued an announcement stating that after the research and decision of the public recruitment leading group of public institutions in Jianli City, since only one person participated in the interview for this position, and the written test scores were too low, Cancel the recruitment plan for this position. In response to the situation reported by netizens, we will conduct in-depth investigations, and if any violations of disciplines and regulations are found, we will be held accountable in accordance with laws and regulations. At the same time, I would like to thank the media and netizens for their supervision and attention to the public recruitment work of Jianli institutions.

Edit|He Xiaotao Du Bo

proofreading |Wang Yuelong

3212055095959118848.png

Daily Economic News Comprehensive Hubei Radio and Television Financial Media,


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

You may also like

Ivrea pushes a doctor and smashes the glass...

Changing clothes without changing hearts makes new contributions...

Night stalking, the perpetrator of the 12 shots...

Ji Yongqian visited and condoled officers and soldiers,...

Men’s party in Friuli, a petition launched against...

On Thursday the funeral in Belluno

National Health and Health Commission: Vigorously promote the...

2-year-old boy who died in Longarone. Dad Diego...

Outpatient appointments for “learning difficulties” in Fudan Pediatric...

Letta sees Calenda, the Democratic Party: understanding but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy