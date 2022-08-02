On August 1, the topic #public institution recruitment written test ranked first with a score of 3.17# attracted attention.

The examination that caused controversy this time is the unified open recruitment of public institutions in Jianli City in 2022, with a total of 100 people being recruited. The controversial position is the technical management position of the Jianli Weather Modification Office.

According to the “Announcement on the Comprehensive Results of the Public Recruitment of Staff in Jianli Municipal Institutions in 2022” published on the official website of Jianli Municipal Government, A candidate surnamed Sun in this position scored 3.17 points in the written test and 83.76 points in the interview, ranking first in the final comprehensive score. Another candidate scored 54.17 points in the written test and 0 points in the interview, ranking second in the final comprehensive score.

According to Guizhou Radio and Television Public Channel, On August 1, the staff of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Jianli City responded that there is no minimum score for the written test, as long as there is a score.

Hubei Radio and Television Financial Media reported that on August 1, after the Internet reported that the public institutions in Jianli City were admitted with a score of 3.17 in the written test, the public recruitment leading group of public institutions in Jianli City attached great importance to it and quickly investigated and verified. After investigation, the candidate was not admitted.

The “Announcement of Public Recruitment of Staff in Jianli Municipal Institutions in 2022” was released on the Hubei Provincial Personnel Examination Network and the Jianli Municipal People’s Government Website on April 2, 2022. Among them, there are 1 job recruitment plan for the Jianli Weather Modification Office, A total of 4 people paid for the registration, 2 abandoned the test, and 2 participated in the written test. The scores of the two candidates in the written test were 54.17 and 3.17 points respectively. After the qualification review, the two candidates entered the interview. On July 30, candidates with a score of 54.17 in the written test for this position voluntarily gave up their interview qualifications, resulting in only candidates with a score of 3.17 in the written test to participate in the interview.

The official website of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Jianli City issued an announcement stating that after the research and decision of the public recruitment leading group of public institutions in Jianli City, since only one person participated in the interview for this position, and the written test scores were too low, Cancel the recruitment plan for this position. In response to the situation reported by netizens, we will conduct in-depth investigations, and if any violations of disciplines and regulations are found, we will be held accountable in accordance with laws and regulations. At the same time, I would like to thank the media and netizens for their supervision and attention to the public recruitment work of Jianli institutions.

