News

Only a maximum of 15 euros per Covid 19 vaccination

Only a maximum of 15 euros per Covid 19 vaccination

A maximum of 15 euros instead of 28 euros: That means a significant loss of fees. DAV negotiator Anke Rüdinger called the result of the arbitral award “unsatisfactory”. The remuneration of the pharmacies now corresponds to that which doctors also receive for the corona vaccination. In contrast to the pharmacies, doctors are allowed to delegate the vaccination to medical specialists, according to Rüdinger. “Furthermore, doctors generally obtain syringes and cannulas free of charge, while pharmacies have to pay for this from the fee that has now been determined

