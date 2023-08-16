Home » Only cars and small vehicles will be able to travel through the Cusiana road – news
News

Only cars and small vehicles will be able to travel through the Cusiana road – news

by admin
Only cars and small vehicles will be able to travel through the Cusiana road – news

From the affected area, the governor of Boyacá, Ramiro Barragán Adame, called on the National Government to focus its attention on the Transversal del Sisga, a road that is totally closed due to collapse.

The corridor registers subsidence of approximately 40 meters of the western lane, in Pr. 35 on the border between Tibirita, Cundinamarca and Guateque, Boyacá, and is essential both for all the municipalities of the Tenza Valley, as well as for the connectivity of the center of the country with Casanare and Meta.

According to the dialogues held there, the first action is aimed at enabling alternative routes that allow the transit of cargo and passenger transport.

In this regard, the Governor assumed the commitment to continue sending yellow machinery to carry out maintenance on alternate roads, in his jurisdiction.

A second solution would have to do with the possible achievement and installation of a metal or military bridge, which allows the passage of medium and light weight vehicles.

However, the definitive solution will be known with the realization of studies and technical designs for the construction of the works that are needed, thanks to the support of the National Infrastructure Agency – ANI and the Sisga Transversal Concession, especially.

To materialize these initiatives, the parties agreed to a meeting in Bogotá, next Tuesday, August 15, with the participation of the ANI, Concesion de la Transversal del Sisga, the governments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca, and the mayors of the aforementioned municipalities, among others. actors.

Governor Barragán also endorsed the will and disposition of the local leaders of both departments, and of the governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, for joining efforts for the benefit of the community in general and the transporter union.

Source: Government of Boyacá

See also  The world's rare and endangered plants are blooming!National Botanical Garden hosts "Night of Giant Konjac" - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Zhejiang Province Launches Centralized Rectification of Corruption in...

EQS-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Acquisition by affiliated entity...

ECOWAS condemns the approach – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and...

Paris Hilton Faces Backlash for Vacationing in Hawaii...

This is how some areas of downtown Medellín...

Mayor Ye Niuping Leads Inspection and Relief Efforts...

People have to be prepared for this with...

The Taiwan version of TISA has been blocked...

Significant Progress in the Fight Against Illicit Trade:...

The harsh comments of relatives of Tomás Ángel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy