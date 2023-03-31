Government officials and various analysts continue to search for solutions to prevent more passengers from being affected by the decisions of airlines such as Viva Air y Ultra Airwhich have been in the news in recent weeks.

Guillermo Reyes, Minister of Transportationrecently exposed a short-term solution that would prevent users from being “knocked out” with the tickets purchased, but they are not traveling.

In the media, he indicated that it would be propitious “A policy that guarantees that if something happens, they will reimburse you for your resources.”

The money paid by the user would be retained while it is verified that the trip was made to, then, transfer that money to the airlines.

Crisis de Ultra Air

Due to lack of financing, the ‘low cost’ Ultra Air suspended operations throughout the country, leaving thousands of travelers with their bags packed.

The numbers, of course, are not a small thing: in its first year of operations, Ultra Air mobilized more than 1.8 million passengers. As of March 17 of this year, the low cost It transported more than half a million people. With this, heThe airline had 8% of the national share in commercial air traffic.

Ultra Air Routes

More than 70,000 are affectedsince there were 17 national routes that the airline stopped serving: