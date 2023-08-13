It is said in the ARD “summer interview” that there would be a new sound for the Social Democrats. We hear excerpts from speeches. And we always hear the word “unity”. Is that so?

SPD leader Saskia Esken is a guest on the first Sunday evening. She, too, claims: “We are united like never before.” She seems to be caught in a big SPD bubble and continues chatting cheerfully: “We set accents!” Olaf Scholz, who also seems to be stuck in a social-democratic bubble and for the citizens is downright invisible: “He is the chancellor of all Germans!” Cheers Esken to ARD interviewer Tina Hassel.

Saskia Esken: Mixture of Swabian stubbornness and ignorance

The journalist on public television stops so much self-praise with numbers. “The Chancellor’s Party is currently the biggest loser,” says Hassel. And further. According to polls, the SPD is now only 17 percent.

Saskia Esken tries again with her mixture of Swabian stubbornness and ignorance: “We score with the people, we reach the people!” She just experienced that personally during her election campaign tour in Bavaria. And because none of that helps, the popular excuse comes up: “We don’t make politics based on polls.”

The SPD leader believes: “We hold the country together”. If necessary also with the AfD?

Hassel wants to know why the mayor of Ludwigshafen, Jutta Steinruck, resigned from the SPD when everything was going so well. Esken is quick to downplay that. Again and again phrases that could come from a “Tschakka” therapist.

“We hold the country together,” posits Saskia Esken. Does she really believe that? And if that’s the case, why is the AfD now ahead of the Social Democrats? And why did the SPD recently vote in Thuringia together with the AfD against a left-wing politician? “We agree in the party that this is not expedient.” Oh, then so clearly.

Only self-praise and excuses come from Esken – then the moderator has enough

It’s about immigration. 65 percent of Germans are dissatisfied with the government. But Esken is satisfied – with herself and her party. “We have a clear stance on migration policy.” The issue of the housing shortage is just as clear. There is less construction, and the government’s targets for social housing are a long way off. There are even 14,000 fewer new ones apartments in this sector.

What does Ms. Esken say about this? “There needs to be more brain power.” Is that seriously the SPD leader’s answer in the interview? Reporter Tina Hassel gets too stupid: “You describe problems! What is the answer to that?” The SPD chairwoman evades, as always: “We have to look at the measures. But we also have to look at the budget.”

Crisis? What crisis?

The German economy is shrinking while others are growing. You can hear about the sick man of Europe again. Esken sees it differently: “Germany is a strong country – we shouldn’t talk the country into an economic crisis.” The fact that this country has long been in an economic crisis may not have gotten around to the SPD.

What’s next? Esken looks far into the future. Tina Hassel interrupts: “You are no longer in the government!” She attacks Esken. She looks funny for a moment and has to collect herself. “I want to hope that we’re still in government.” Hope dies last, as we all know.