Only the Noboa-Abad pairing has been officially registered with the CNE – Diario La Hora

Candidates and movements have until June 13 to formalize their registrations

Fernando Villavicencio, Bolívar Armijos, Jan Topic and Otto Sonnenholzner have only accepted the nomination of their candidacy before the Electoral Power

At the end of the period to carry out the internal processes of the political parties and movements, so far only one application has been officially registeredwhile the rest of the pre-candidates have only accepted the nomination of their names.

According to sources linked to the National Electoral Council, the candidate Daniel Novoa and his running mate, Verónica Abad are the only who have officially registered their candidacy.

For their part, the candidates Bolívar Armijos, Jan Topic, Otto Sonnenholzner and Fernando Villavicencio, attended the electoral authorities to accept their candidacy in personalong with their respective running mates for the presidential binomial.

It was learned that several of the candidates were also accompanied by some of the pre-candidates who were part of the lists for the National Assembly.

During the day, the presidential binomial of the party was also announced Revolución Ciudadana, which will be made up of former assembly member Luisa González for the presidency and Andrés Araúz to the vice presidency. After the decline of former vice president Jorge Glas, who did not accept the nomination for office.

According to the schedule published by the National Electoral Council, political organizations had until June 10 to carry out their internal democracy processes and have until June 13 to formalize the registration of their candidates to the presidential binomial and the presentation of all the lists of their candidates for the 35 jurisdictions that make up the National Assembly.

