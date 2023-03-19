Status: 03/18/2023 10:24 p.m Hamburger SV suffered a setback in the fight to return to the Bundesliga: HSV didn’t win their fifth second division home game against Holstein Kiel either – on Saturday there was a 0-0 draw.

by Florian Neuhauss

The Hamburgers had to without their suspended head coach Tim Walter. Half an hour before the start of the game he had to leave the interior of the stadium, he only had the role of spectator. Speaking of which: The Volksparkstadion was once again fully occupied with 57,000 fans – and with its average it belongs to the top five in the Germany-wide ranking. But even this power did not help HSV this time. The team, for which assistant coach and A license holder Julian Hübner was responsible once, did not use their existing chances. And because Kiel also repeatedly set pinpricks, the point sharing was not undeserved in the end.

“You’re on your own, you have to let it all out and you’re breaking the desk at times on the chances we had. It doesn’t help if I’m not at the bank.”

HSV-Trainer Tim Walter

Curious: In the fifth league home game against KSV, the Hamburgers are still waiting for their first win. In the table, HSV is only third because Heidenheim passed. Leaders Darmstadt 98 (2-0 against Kaiserslautern in the evening) are now three points ahead of HSV, who will have to do without Sebastian Schonlau in the away game in Düsseldorf next Friday. The captain saw his fifth yellow card, as did Kiel’s Finn Porath and Fiete Arp. Kiel receives Arminia Bielefeld on matchday 26.

Kiel’s choice: “Could have stolen three points”

“We accomplished a lot of what we set out to do, but we weren’t callous enough to win,” said HSV goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes. “All the fans in the stadium and of course the team are a bit disappointed when you play well but don’t grab your chances.” Defender Noah Katterbach emphasized: “There were enough chances to score a goal. But we didn’t manage that today. Unfortunately, the great effort was not rewarded.”

KSV captain Hauke ​​Wahl said that his team from Kiel “had a little luck”. “HSV had its chances, but we could have stolen the three points with a little more callousness,” said the native of Hamburg. “All in all we had a very good goalkeeper today, eleven people on the pitch who really wanted to defend the goal. And so we kept a clean sheet for the first time this year.”

Kiel’s goal now is “to complete the 40 points relatively quickly”. As of now, six points are missing. If that’s successful, “we can still squint up a bit, make up a few places”.

Kiel’s keeper Himmelmann in focus at the beginning, …

When the whistle was supposed to sound at 1 p.m., the supporters from Kiel first set off fireworks in the guest block. Referee Benjamin Brand observed what was going on very critically – because of the smoke development and also because rockets were fired into the Hamburg sky. It started with a two-minute delay – and HSV obviously didn’t want to give the impression of being even a bit unsure.

The hosts dominated the game from the start. And already in the 3rd minute Robert Glatzel had the lead on his head. But goalkeeper Robin Himmelmann parried and the “Storks” defense was able to clarify. With Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer instead of Laszlo Benes, Walter had set up his team much more offensively than before. The Schleswig-Holsteiner got into trouble again and again. The ex-St.-Paulian player had to save twice in dire need against Bakery Jatta and Glatzel (12′).

… but Heuer Fernandes is also challenged

The Hamburgers also got a whole series of corners in the early stages. But they could not use their superiority. And even though HSV clearly dominated the game throughout the first half, the pendulum could have swung the other way.

Philipp Sander narrowly missed Daniel Heuer Fernandes’ goal with his powerful long-range shot (36′). Ten minutes later, Lewis Holtby had the guests’ best chance in his old living room: After a one-two with Sander, his shot from close range was saved by the keeper’s strong foot defense.

Hectic scenes in the final phase

In the second half, HSV was no longer so dominant. The hosts still had the first big chance – but Königsdörffer failed again at Himmelmann (56th). Four minutes later, many HSV supporters caught their breath. Schonlau had misjudged a long ball so that Kiel’s Fabian Reese ran freely towards the goal. But the man from Kiel lost his step and Schonlau was able to save.

Six minutes before the end, substitute Benes could have scored for Hamburg to win. At the end of a counterattack, Jatta placed across the midfield strategist, who only had Himmelmann in front of him. But Timo Becker rushed up from behind and prevented Benes from finishing. Glatzel stumbled the rebound into the goal. So an unfortunate point loss for HSV? Not really: Because in direct return, Reese was through again on the other side. However, Kiel’s attacker did not finish because Schonlau saved.

Glatzel had the last chance of the game. But even against his back-heel, Himmelmann was there (90+1). Hamburg has to get its points in the fight for promotion against other teams.

Matchday 25, 03/18/2023 1:00 p.m Hamburger SV 0 Holstein Kiel 0 Tore:



Hamburger SV:

Heuer Fernandes – Heyer, David, Schonlau, Muheim (15th Katterbach) – Meffert, Königsdörffer (74th Németh), Reis – Jatta, Glatzel, Dompé (46th Benes)



Holstein Kiel:

Himmelmann – S. Lorenz, Wahl, Komenda (63. Kirkeskov) – T. Becker, M. Schulz (46. Mühling), Sander, Reese (89. Wriedt), Porath (63. Arp), Holtby – Skrzybski



Viewers:

57000 (sold out) More data about the game

