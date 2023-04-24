Home » Only three families received the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ subsidy in Valledupar
Only three families received the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ subsidy in Valledupar

Through a statement, camacol caesar expressed concern about the state of the housing sector in the department. “The panorama continues to be grim for low-income families who dream of having their own home and who are waiting for the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ subsidy to achieve financial closure,” the statement begins.

And it is that this Friday, April 21, the resolution of the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory was announced, in which five homes in Cesar benefit, among which more than 1,300 expectants.

“Since November they were not assigned and despite the fact that the entire construction sector and families were waiting, the resolution only assigned 99 subsidies at the national level. We hope it is because they are warming up and in the next resolutions the number will be higher, taking into account that the rate at which they had been assigned was 1,200 per week “explained Hernán Felipe Araújo Ariza, manager of Camacol Cesar.

Of the 99 subsidies marked in Colombia, five correspond to Cesar and among those, three to Valledupar. “We have between 1,400 and 1,500 units for delivery and deeds, but there are no subsidies. In December 1,012 families had their homes ready, they had already made their contributions, they had applied their savings and layoffs”detailed the Manager of Camacol Cesar.

FLOOR SALES

Changes in the policy of the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ program and inflation have negatively impacted the construction sector. “The figures that we have consolidated during the first quarter leave us a bit concerned, we had 330 units sold and that is such a low figure that we have not seen since 2012. This indicates that compared to the 2022 quarter we had a 63% reduction in sales And if things continue the same we are going to have a year of 1,320 units in sales, which is a very bad result because we come from 3,200 in 2021 and 2,500 in 2022”added Araújo Ariza.

In the initiations the panorama is worse. Only 121 units were started in this first quarter and compared to the previous year they are 78% less units. “When a construction site begins, it is where employment is generated, especially in unskilled labor and we are unemployed in Valledupar,” concluded Hernán Felipe Araújo.

