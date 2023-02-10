ALTHOUGH the socialist Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, is stubborn in denying it, his ruling coalition with the leftist United Podemos is hanging by a thread after its decision to reform the law dubbed “only yes is yes”, forced by pressure from the conservative opposition and citizen discontent.

In addition to the growing discontent that due to obvious ideological differences have framed this convenient ‘marriage’ of power, consummated in January 2020 and then qualified as the first coalition government in modern Spain, there is a strong electoral background: 28-M ( regional elections in May) and the legislative ones at the end of the year.

Without growing in the intention to vote to the extent of their projections, since the January barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) places it in 14.2% (two points more than in December) but at risk of losing ground due to the reform promoted by Sánchez himself to the aforementioned law, which was one of their campaign flags, the purple formation seeks to ‘differentiate itself’ from the socialists for these electoral appointments.

Although the disagreements between the radical left and the socialists have been a constant from the moment they began the unthinkable ‘cohabitation’ of the government, the issues of contention have not stopped accumulating and the latest clash over the “only yes is yes” seems insurmountable. .

Thus, from the disagreement over Western Sahara and the shipment of arms to Ukraine, the law on the rights of transgender people was passed, as well as the reform of the Penal Code that contemplates a section on sexual violence against women, until now the more serious encounter.

Entered into force in October, the legislation, baptized as “only yes is yes”, was one of the flagship proposals of the left, in response to the notorious case of the group rape of “La Manada” to a young woman in Pamplona in 2016.

But the reform of the Criminal Code included a reduction in sentences in some cases, which has had the undesired effect that some 40 attackers have been released and another 400 have seen their sentences reduced -according to Spanish media-, in a country where retroactively apply the new laws if they benefit the inmate.

To try to tackle a controversy that has been growing like an avalanche in public opinion and in the conservative opposition (Popular Party and Vox), the Socialists led by Pedro Sánchez announced adjustments to said law.

At the beginning of this week they presented a legislative project alone, without Podemos, which accuses them of wanting to return to the “Penal Code of La Manada” and which, at the end, had paved the way for their first ‘yes’ in the plenary session of Congress -still with the vote against Podemos-, for which the Executive sent an urgent message.

The radical left has, in advance, that legislative battle lost since both the ‘popular’ and Vox guaranteed that they will not hinder the process of said reform, while parties such as the Basque National Party and even Ciudadanos, anticipated their vote in favor to open the discussions.

This situation led Podemos, born in the heat of the Indignados movement, to harden its tone against Sánchez’s socialists, whom it even accused of going hand in hand with the extreme right for having modified an animal protection law to exclude hunting dogs.

However, the deputies of that bench ended up supporting the proposed text to open the debate that seeks to adjust the “only yes is yes” law, which is only the first step in the legislative process.

For Cristina Monge, a political scientist at the University of Zaragoza, the clash between the partners “is absurd (…) from a rational point of view. Neither of the two parties in the coalition has anything to gain from this row,” adding that what they are risking is their “credibility” in front of the “more moderate electorate” and they can cause “the demobilization of the left.”

For his part, Pablo Simón, a political scientist at the Carlos III University of Madrid, points out that “the evolution of the polls since this discussion process began shows that the left is going backwards.” and for this reason “the longer the government fights in public, the more wear and tear it will assume”, with the well-known electoral impact.

Monge warns that since “we are already in the campaign”, the purple formation wants to show “more independence” and also weaken the position of the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, a probable future candidate in the general elections.

Number three in the government, the communist Díaz wants to lead the space to the left of the socialists without being subject to Podemos.

Both analysts agree that this situation favors the conservative opposition: the Popular Party can “limit itself to sitting and waiting, it doesn’t have to do anything else,” Simón estimates, while Monge indicates that “this is a gift, a ball of oxygen for the PP and Vox”.

Sanchez’s vision

Despite the evidence of this crack, which seems irreparable, the head of government Pedro Sánchez denied the risk of a clash or rupture with his partners from United We Can and ratified the confidence in all his ministers, after the harsh confrontation between the heads of Equality , Irene Montero, and Justice, Pilar Llop, for this matter.

“I already tell you no. It is not contemplated,” said Sánchez when asked about it by journalists in Brussels where he participated on Friday in the European Union summit, while defending the “necessary reform” to the sexual freedom law to correct the undesired effects “that it has had”, although “without compromising the progress” that the aspect of consent supposes.

“I regret this situation,” he emphasized when admitting the reduction of sentences for those convicted of sexual crimes. He indicated, likewise, that solidarity must be conveyed with “words and deeds”, insisting that this is the line in which the proposal of the socialist group is directed.

“The progressive coalition government continues,” he said emphatically, stressing that the animal protection law is another milestone that “replaces Spain at the forefront” in the face of abuse and neglect.

He also took the opportunity to point out the legislative record of the coalition Executive, which he said has provided “stability” in the face of crises such as the pandemic or the war in Ukraine.

He avoided referring to the clash between his two ministers and said he hopes that the reform to the law in question has already begun its process and should be completed within a month.

“If there is something that unites the parliamentary groups, it is not reducing the penalties and adapting them to situations such as those that unfortunately happen,” insisted the Spanish head of government, without acknowledging that his new project could be approved thanks to the position assumed by conservatives.

Although the socialist spokesman, Patxi López, spoke of a quick process, even calculating that the lower house would approve it before March, the truth is that the Socialist Party either requested an emergency route when registering the text, but not until last Friday.

The Table of Congress, when qualifying the initiative this Tuesday, will apply the urgent procedure, which means cutting all the terms in half. The next step will be to set a date for their first debate, and that is not calculated before the 21st and could even be next month.

To set a date, the first thing the initiative needs is the agreement of the Government and this has already been shown by this legislature that it can arrive in hours. For example, in the case of the bill for the latest reform of the Penal Code, which included the suppression of the crime of sedition, the Executive did not take 24 hours to give free rein to its debate.

But beyond the schedule in Congress, the Spanish are pending the immediate future of the ruling coalition. As is known, a rupture would be the final blow to the Sánchez government, precipitating an advance in the general elections, which are expected to be complicated for the Socialists given the sustained rise of the ‘popular’. The CIS barometer for January places them with 23% in the direct intention to vote, with a downward trend, with an advantage of only 0.5% over the PP, which leads the already decided vote and continues adding. We must wait for the new impact that “Only if is yes” will have /International Writing