Onshore wind energy: “Construction is progressing too slowly” | > – News

Status: 07/18/2023 2:15 p.m

The construction of wind power plants in Germany is progressing – but still far too slowly to achieve the goals of the energy transition. This is the conclusion of two associations from the wind energy industry. The basis is the figures for the first half of 2023.

The German Wind Energy Association (BWE) and the Association for Energy Plant Construction VDMA Power Systems called for a higher speed in the construction of onshore wind farms on Tuesday. The number of permits is far from sufficient to achieve the goals the federal government has set itself. Accordingly, from 2025, 10 gigawatts of wind energy capacity are to be created on land every year. According to the associations, only 2.7 to a maximum of 3.2 gigawatts are possible this year – with the same speed. Dennis Rendschmidt, Managing Director of VDMA Power Systems, demands that more space must be made available and approvals granted more quickly in order to achieve the goals. In addition, the procedures for applying for transport would have to be streamlined. According to Rendschmidt, 30,000 heavy transports alone are necessary for the targeted expansion of 10 gigawatts per year.

Wind power: Schleswig-Holstein has the best numbers

In the federal states, there is a very different picture when it comes to the construction of wind power plants on land. The north is still doing relatively well. Schleswig-Holstein is currently the clear number one in Germany. In the northernmost state, 125 wind turbines were erected in the first half of the year – with a total output of 597 megawatts. This means that the federal state accounted for 38 percent of the capacity added throughout Germany. Lower Saxony follows with 52 new systems – that is at least 22 more than in the same period last year.

The south continues to lag behind. In the first half of 2023, Bavaria contributed only 1 percent to the expansion with five new plants. In Thuringia and Saxony, as well as in the city states of Bremen, Hamburg and Berlin, no system was added at all. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, too, the expansion is still making little progress: in the first half of 2023, only twelve new wind turbines were installed across the state. A total of 331 new onshore wind turbines with a total output of 1,565 megawatts were erected in Germany in the first half of the year.

“It now takes a lot more speed in all countries”

The two wind energy associations emphasize that the expansion is not only halting in southern Germany. There is also clear room for improvement in northern German states such as Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony. “It now needs significantly more speed in all countries,” says Bärbel Heidebroek, President of the German Wind Energy Association (BWE). “In order to achieve the targeted annual 10 gigawatts of expansion, at least 12 gigawatts must be newly approved.” In the first half of 2023, the federal states together came up with 3.2 gigawatts of new approvals. Here, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein are second and third in the ranking behind North Rhine-Westphalia, while Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania comes in seventh. According to the BWE, the average duration of the approval process has increased to 24.5 months in 2022. This is a new high.

Lower Saxony has the most wind energy nationwide

By mid-2023, a total of 28,517 wind turbines were in operation in Germany – with a total output of around 59 gigawatts. Lower Saxony is the most heavily involved in this with 21 percent. It is followed by Brandenburg (14 percent), Schleswig-Holstein (13 percent) and North Rhine-Westphalia (12 percent). Measured in terms of land area, Schleswig-Holstein is at the top with a power density of over 500 kilowatts per square kilometer.

The federal government’s goal is for onshore wind energy to have a total capacity of 115 gigawatts by 2030. A target value of 30 gigawatts is planned for offshore wind energy, so far it has been 8.4 gigawatts.

Further information

According to the industry, the sluggish pace is slowing down the expansion of wind turbines. Lower Saxony sees the federal government as responsible. more

The German Wind Energy Association (BWE) criticizes the sluggish pace of wind energy expansion in MV

The expansion of wind power is still progressing too slowly. An emergency regulation should bring more speed. more

According to Environment Minister Backhaus, it should only take seven months from the submission of the application to the approval of new wind turbines. more

This topic in the program:

NDR Info | Current | 07/18/2023 | 11:15 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

