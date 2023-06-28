OPEC+ production reduction legal person: the risk of lower oil prices is not high

Although the mainland has been gradually unblocked since the beginning of this year, the economic data still do not show the economic recovery. Since the mainland is an energy-demanding country, the oil price has recently dropped due to the continued sluggish economic data and uncertain demand for crude oil. Legal persons have recently lowered their oil price estimates. value. The legal person believes that although the short-term rebound space of oil price is limited, the downside risk is not high.

Huang Yiting, general manager of Kanghe Investment Consulting, said that although Russia’s supply was better than expected, Iran’s exports hit a five-year high, and investors were worried about the economic prospects of the United States and the mainland, oil prices did not drop again, mainly because the number of drilling rigs in the United States fell. Quarterly production growth is expected to stagnate, and OPEC+ cuts prices to protect prices and the summer tourist season. The follow-up trend will continue to observe the actual production reduction rate of OPEC+ and the recovery of summer demand in Europe and the United States. It is expected that there will be limited room for short-term rebound.

Franklin Securities Investment Advisory pointed out that although the market is worried about the economic outlook, which has depressed the performance of oil prices in the near future, it has been observed that the demand for crude oil in the United States is still quite strong in the near future, and there is no sign of slowing down, especially in the peak summer tourist season in the United States. According to statistics, The latest gasoline demand climbed to a one-and-a-half-year high, underscoring that the overall demand outlook should be less pessimistic than market expectations. On the supply side, countries subject to crude oil sanctions such as Russia and Iran are still in sufficient supply, but OPEC+ has cut production on a large scale, and Saudi Arabia will further cut production by 1 million barrels per day in July.

The International Energy Agency expects that after the epidemic, China‘s oil demand will rebound, while OPEC+ oil-producing countries will reduce production, and global oil supply may significantly tighten in the next few months. According to the analysis of Franklin Securities Investment Consulting, the prospect of possible supply shortage in the second half of the year will support oil prices.

Lin Mengwa, manager of Allianz Global Oil and Gold Trends Fund, emphasized that geopolitics has impacted on the stability of energy supply, prompting Europe to readjust its energy policy that relies too much on Russia, but the main direction of adjustment is to strengthen investment in new energy and reduce reliance on Russian oil and natural gas. In the long run, we may seek the goal of energy independence, but short-term supply and demand disorder will cause energy prices to remain high, and the risk of oil price downside is not expected to be high.

