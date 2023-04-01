According to the police report, the 22-year-old driver of an Opel Corsa was traveling on the federal road from the Kälberstelle roundabout towards Walddorfhäslach at around 12:35 p.m. There the Opel remained lying on its side. Paramedics took the injured driver to a nearby hospital. The roadway of the federal road between the L1208 and K6912 roundabouts was closed for several hours while the accident was being recorded and the heavily damaged car was being recovered.