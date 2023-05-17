Open call for home improvements for 400,000 vulnerable households.

Nearly 4 million households in Colombia have housing, but do not have adequate living conditions. Their homes lack kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and other adequate infrastructure, which has an adverse effect on the overall health and well-being of the households.

With the Cambia Mi Casa home improvement program, the aim is to decentralize the operation and forms of financing, with social and community organizations playing a leading role; better territorial coverage to develop improvements both at the urban and rural levels, and reach the families that need it most.

“This program has been designed so that community organizations, cooperatives, community action boards and other popular and community organizations can participate in the execution of the works, strengthening the popular economy and generating greater appropriation by the beneficiary and executing communities.

Construction failures in homes in rural areas will also be addressed by Cambia Mi Casa; in fact, some 85,000 homes in rural areas will benefit.

To verify the existence of conditions of vulnerability in all modalities, the program will use the Identification System for Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs (Sisbén IV). Analysis of the socioeconomic status of households is possible using the Sisbén database. The Sisbén score of the recipients of Cambia Mi Casa must be C18 or less.

It is important to emphasize that since the requests will be made through community organizations, territorial entities or other organizations dedicated to the execution of housing improvements, families will not have to submit documents to the Ministry of Housing.

From May 16, 2023 all the details and requirements are available on the website of the organization in government co/. Through this website, interested parties or organizations can also access the Ministry’s program-specific training schedule.

Applications must be submitted by community organizations, territorial entities or other organizations committed to carrying out home improvements as of May 16.

Bathrooms, kitchens, walls, floors, and access to water and aqueduct service networks are just some of the areas that will see construction or improvement. The plans in which the summoned actors may participate are detailed below.

Community management:

Hires reputable organizations, entities, companies and other interested parties to carry out home improvements in order to distribute family housing subsidies for rural or urban areas, prior verification and certification of the work executed and prior compliance with the eligibility requirements .

Since these companies are the main executors of the model, it is expected that this scheme will be carried out by participants from the popular economy sector. Family compensation funds, territorial entities, non-profit organizations and any other actor with the technical capacity and financial resources to carry out interventions on their own may also participate.

Association of territorial entities and non-profit entities:

In order to secure financing for the implementation of interventions for the population targeted by the MVCT, it will seek to forge alliances with organizations that have the experience and capacity to carry out housing improvement projects. It seeks to celebrate association agreements, unlike the community management scheme, where the entities, depending on their nature, can co-finance with resources from Fonvivienda; however, the execution will be at the discretion of said entity, company or organization.

Public:

Housing improvements will be contracted and executed through Fonvivienda and the contracting of autonomous farms through the distribution of family subsidies for rural or urban housing. Depending on the municipal category, this plan will allow totally subsidized interventions or interventions co-financed with funds from the territorial entities.