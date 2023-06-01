Open call for the formation of the District Council for Citizen Participation

Entities, institutions, trade unions, associations and social organizations were summoned so that they autonomously and in conformity proceed to designate, elect or delegate those who will represent them for the period 2023-2027.

through the Resolution No. 081 of 2023the Alcaldia of Santa Marta opened the call for the formation of the District Council for Citizen Participationa mechanism that guarantees the right of citizens to participate in the confirmation of the exercise and control of political power.

“For this opportunity we call on the entities, institutions, unions, associations and social organizations so that autonomously and in accordance with the terms of the resolution they proceed to designate, elect or delegate those who will represent them for the period 2023 -2027”, manifested Eder Ojeda, director of Local Affairs and Citizen Participation.

The entities described in the resolution are the following:

District Board of Victims, Territorial Planning Council, District Federation of Community Action, universities located in the District, oversight bodies, economic unions, trade unions, peasant organizations, associations of women’s organizations, District Youth Council, university students, population with disabilitiesLocal Administrative Board No. 1, 2 and 3,

It may interest you: They will socialize the formation of the District Council for Citizen Participation

organizations of the LGBTIQ+ population among other committees and organizations described in the administrative act.

“We remind all the respective entities that they must inform the Secretary of Government of the designation and/or delegation, indicating who will represent them, all this until before August 25 of this year,” said Ojeda.

The list with the names and surnames of the people who are elected, appointed or delegated to act in the District Council for Citizen Participation of the District of Santa Marta will be published on the website of the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta.

It may interest you: Elected new members of the District Council of Culture of Santa Marta