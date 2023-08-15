Open call in Quibdó for “Youth in Science for Peace”

The Ministry of Science announced that the call for young people between the ages of 18 and 28 who live in Quibdó and who wish to participate in the Youth in Science for Peace program to promote their research projects has been opened.

This initiative seeks to finance productive projects that involve scientific and technological components. It is also aimed at young people who are in rural areas, in situations of extreme poverty, and in vulnerable conditions in territories affected by violence and armed conflict. The call will be open until August 31.

Youth in Science for Peace has also been applied in other municipalities, such as Tumaco (Nariño) and Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca).

Who can participate in Youth in Science for Peace?

For this version, Minciencias said that the requirements were to be between 18 and 28 years old, and to live in Quibdó. 50 teams will benefit.

It is a fundamental requirement that young people present themselves with the support of an actor from the academic or productive sector: a Higher Education Institution, Research Center, Company and/or productive Association (corporations, associations, cooperatives).

Each team must be made up of at least one young person, and may include up to a maximum of two additional young people, who will work together to achieve their innovative entrepreneurship goals.

The teams must be made up of young people who have dropped out of school and/or have no employment relationship, therefore, it will be necessary for each applicant to provide a sworn statement regarding their schooling and employability status.

The amount of financing that will be granted to each selected project will be determined according to the investment plans prepared by each team, with a maximum limit of $14,000,000 per project.

The call will be open until 4:00 pm on September 4.

Those interested in registering can enter the following form:

