The head of the Valledupar Culture Office, Alejandra Izquierdo, announced that the sector opened a new call for muralism that seeks beautify the city Through the art.

The official pointed out in an interview with Radio Guatapurí: “It is a call that is open to the public. On the page is the list of requirements that must be met. This year we will have 12 winners”.

He also emphasized that the winners will have an economic incentive. In total there are $78.000.000 for the winners.

The location where the murals will be painted will be La Casa en el Aire, located in the vicinity of the Unicentro Shopping Center. For this year, the themes of muralism will be gastronomy, women, the environment, peace, vallenato, myths, legends, and others.