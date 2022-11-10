Eight national departments jointly issued a document to encourage the development of the camping market, and suggested the development of a variety of outdoor sports

Open country park camping, is Changsha ready?

Huasheng Online, November 9th, recently, eight departments including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Administration of Sports, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Forestry and Grass Bureau jointly issued the “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”). The “Planning” proposes to encourage the opening of country parks to provide camping services, and to build more camping bases in urban suburbs and rural areas to meet the needs of the masses for camping nearby, and provide strong policy support for the current hot camping economy.

This move will undoubtedly add another “fire” to the camping market that is currently in the air. In this regard, is the country park in Changsha ready? What do the citizens expect from this?

New Opportunity: Encouraging Country Parks to Provide Camping Services

Under the current normalization of epidemic prevention and control, the opportunities for people to go out and play have been greatly reduced. Setting up a roof and making friends with three or five friends is the best choice for camping that is close to nature and has a relaxed atmosphere.

Since the beginning of this year, the search volume of keywords related to camping on major social platforms has continued to rise. The hot “out of the circle” camping also faces many challenges. When niche activities are popular among the whole people, under the circumstance of limited resources, most popular camping spots have become unrecognizable due to the excessive environmental load, and it is even more difficult to find one on weekends and holidays. At the camping site, the crowding caused by the dense tents overdraws people’s enthusiasm for camping.

The introduction of the “Planning” is to better guide the development of camping, encourage the opening of country parks to provide camping services, and build more camping bases in urban suburbs and rural areas. It is precisely to tap the stock potential, expand supply, and better meet people’s needs.

It is mentioned in the “Planning” that it is recommended to carry out a variety of outdoor sports, and to encourage supporting outdoor sports facilities and services such as mountaineering, hiking, cycling, fishing, ice and snow, racing, equestrian, aviation, water, etc. around the camp. This is precisely to increase the stickiness of camping site consumption, to advocate civilized camping, to regulate the camping market, and to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the camping industry.

New expectations: feel the poetic and picturesque at the door

The reporter learned that at present, the Shiyan Lake Scenic Area in Changsha and other places are planning to prepare camping bases. “We will investigate the data, fully consider the preferences of tourists, and provide a high-quality campsite that is leisure, recreation, water-friendly and close to nature.” The relevant person in charge of Baxizhou said that the implementation of the “Planning” is a great help to the camping industry. The policy is inclined to allow more idle outdoor space to be used for outdoor camping operations. “This move will not only improve the quality of citizens’ travel and play, but also enhance their camping happiness and sense of gain.”

“The camping market is currently in its infancy. The “Planning” gives clear instructions on the supply of camping products and policies, which is good for the camping industry and helps to promote the industry’s maturity.” Founder of Chaobuxiangwan Camping Peng Shiping thinks.

“From the beginning of a day of playing in a tent to the current canopy, camper, dining table, and cassette stove, more and more people are keen on camping, and they are getting more and more ‘rolling’. Under the guidance of “Planning”, I look forward to This industry is getting healthier and the experience will be better.” Xiao Jie, a Changsha resident with three years of camping experience, said that the camping market in Changsha is still in its infancy, and the sudden outbreak of consumer groups has also brought crowds of tourists, traffic congestion, Garbage all over the place, lack of toilets, etc. He believes that if a country park, as a place with mature supporting infrastructure, can be transformed into a camping base, it can not only ensure the safety of tourists, but also improve the experience of tourists, and at the same time, it can promote the good development of the camping industry. . Affected by the epidemic, it is difficult to travel far. If you can feel the poetic scenery at your doorstep, it is a happy thing.

■Text/Picture/Video All-media trainee reporter Zeng Guanlin