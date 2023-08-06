Open Data: AgID adopts the Guidelines

Con Determination no. 183/2023 AgID has adopted and published the “Guidelines containing technical rules for the openness of data and the re-use of public sector information” pursuant to article 12 of the D. Lgs. n. 36/2006, a provision introduced following the amendments to Legislative Decree no. 200/2021, Italian transposition of the Directive 2019/1024the so-called Open Data Directive.

The Guidelines have the objective of supporting public administrations and other subjects interested in the process of opening data and re-using public sector information, through indications aimed at implementing the provisions and methods governed by the indicated standards.

In particular, these indications concern formats, publication methods, metadata profiles, licenses and pricing, re-use requests and research tools, all aspects regulated by the Directive and Legislative Decree. The document also includes indications on organizational aspects and data quality.

The adoption process

The process of adopting the Guidelines followed the procedure indicated by art. 71 of the CAD: the public consultation, carried out between 16 June and 17 July 2022, was followed by the release of the opinion of the Joint Conference and the pronouncement of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, in addition to the notification to the European Commission, as these are technical rules.

Furthermore, a participatory process was conducted around the Guidelines to ensure the widest possible involvement both among the subjects called to implement the indications present (public administrations, bodies governed by public law, public and private companies) and between stakeholders and users who represent the recipients of the document implementation actions.

In particular, they were organized 3 cycles of webinarsfor a total of 13 appointments, and several channels were used for public consultation (Forum/Docs Italia, ParteciPA and ISO template) which made it possible to collect about two hundred comments, a record for similar consultations.

A summary of the participatory process and of the entire process followed for the adoption can be found in final report published on dati.gov.it.

