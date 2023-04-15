Open data and the Internet of Things: a webinar is scheduled to illustrate standards and best practices

A webinar dedicated to dynamic data, i.e. those subject to frequent or real-time updates, is scheduled for Thursday 20 April at 12, one of the most valuable types of data for reuse.

Dynamic data, identified by the legislation relating to open data (Directive 2019/1024 and related transposition decree) and, consequently, by the Guidelines being adopted by AgID, constitute, in fact, an important resource for the development of innovative digital services, but it is essential to use standard and interoperable APIs.

The webinar will focus on data from sensors and IoT (Internet of Things) systems for the management and analysis of environmental phenomena: it will be illustrated what is being done internationally to ensure that data from heterogeneous platforms and solutions are shared in an interoperable manner, with particular reference to the standard SensorThings APIpublished by the Open Geospatial Consortium, which provides an open, geospatial, and unified way to interconnect Internet of Things (IoT) applications, data, and devices on the Web.

After the introduction to the standard by OGC Europe, the Municipality of Ferrara will talk about the practical application for dynamic data related to different topics: air quality monitoring, vehicular traffic, bike counting, pedestrian presence, etc. The Municipality of Ferrara is using the standard SensorThings API in production since 2021, also thanks to European projects such as AIRBREAK e USAGE.

The open source software solutions adopted will then be presented by Deda Next, partner of the Municipality of Ferrara in the aforementioned projects, including the QGIS SensorThingsAPI plugin for accessing near-real time data from standard APIs.

To register for the webinar it is necessary to complete the procedure, available on dedicated page of the EventiPA websiteby 8.30 on 20 April.