Open Data Maturity Report 2022: Italy among the trend-setters in Europe

Italy consolidates progress on Open Data in 2022 thanks to the national and local initiatives launched during this year and is positioned among the trend-setting countries at European level.

To detect it, the eighth Open Data Maturity Report 2022the annual report that measures the level of open data maturity in Europe by tracking the progress made by states in advancing the publication and re-use of open data, as well as the different policy priorities identified for this purpose.

The report is based on a self-assessment survey (Open Data Maturity Landscaping Questionnaire) completed by 35 countries. While remaining an EU-focused exercise, the 2022 report includes not only the 27 Member States, but also 3 European Free Trade Association countries (EFTA: Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and 4 candidate countries (Albania, Montenegro , Serbia, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The questionnaire was structured on the basis of four dimensions of open data which allow for an assessment of the degree of maturity of the same in each country:

1 Policy – dimension that sheds light on the policies and strategies for open data in place in European countries;

2 Impact – dimension that analyzes the willingness, readiness and ability of European countries to measure both the re-use and the impact created by open data;

3 Portal – this dimension focuses on the characteristics, use and sustainability of countries’ national open data portals;

4 Quality – dimension that examines the measures taken by portal managers to ensure the systematic collection of metadata from sources throughout the country.

On the basis of the score assigned, the countries were classified and grouped into four different clusters, from the most mature to the least mature: trend-setters, fast-trackers, followers and beginners.

As far as Italy is concerned, the image above shows the results obtained in the four dimensions with respect to the EU average detected. In summary, Italy confirms its position compared to the previous year with an overall maturity level rating of 91% (8th place in the general ranking among EU countries), within the trend-setter cluster, compared to the average 79% EU. The values ​​achieved by the indicators in the four dimensions are substantially confirmed compared to the previous year, although the survey methodology for the 2022 edition has been updated: policy at 98% (EU average 86%), impact at 90% (EU average 71 %), data portal.gov.it at 93% (EU average 83%) and quality at 84% (EU average 77%).

To find out more about individual countries’ performances, what challenges they faced and, more generally, about the trends that can be found across Europe, you can consult the page dedicated to ODM 2022 on data.europa.eu

The dashboard that displays the results of Italy is available to this linkwhile the report is available for download at the following link.