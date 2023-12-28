Open Data: the operational guide on high-value data is online

The Agency for Digital Italy has made available the operational guide on high-value data series, which provides clarifications, indications and support to Public Administrations for the data opening process, as well as a first overview of the state of the art in publication and their reuse.

The guidance document for the implementation of the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/138 and the Open Data Guidelines, adopted with the Determination no. 329/2023is the result of a working group set up ad hoc by the Agency and composed, on a voluntary basis, of various interested titular administrations.

What is high-value data

The high value data, introduced by Directive (EU) 2019/1024 (so-called Open Data Directive), are defined by the same Directive as those data whose reuse can be associated with important benefits for society, the environment and the economy. For this purpose, the Directive has identified six categories (Geospatial data, Data relating to earth observation and the environment, Meteorological data, Statistical data, Data relating to businesses and business ownership, Data relating to mobility) corresponding to the such as Regulation (EU) 2023/138 then promptly identified the relevant data series to be considered valuable for reuse.

The objectives of the guide

The Operational Guide aims to provide the Administrations, owners of that data, with operational and more detailed indications for a more effective implementation of the Regulation and, therefore, support them in the process of opening that particular type of data, in line with the methods of publication and reuse indicated in the reference standards. These methods provide, in short, that high-value data must be made available, starting from 9 June 2024, as open data (therefore reusable by anyone even for commercial purposes), free of charge and through APIs and bulk downloads.

The document, in addition to proposing specific actions to be adopted for the implementation of the provisions of the Regulation, also provides a first overview of the state of the art in the publication and reuse of data in order to propose appropriate measures and technical and/or legal insights necessary in in some cases, to continuously improve the process and increasingly increase the availability of that data.

Increasingly rich open data guidelines

The adoption of the operational guide was foreseen by the Open Data Guidelines and included as a specific action in the 2022-2024 update of the Three-Year Plan for IT in Public Administration.

Its publication is also part of the ongoing activities at European level to ensure that all Member States are aligned in the process of identifying and harmonizing high-value data. In this regard, we highlight the recent study “Report on Data Homogenisation for High-value Datasets” available on the European data portal.

