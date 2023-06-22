Open ending! Nacional and Millonarios tie in the first leg

Atlético Nacional and Millonarios did not hurt each other this Wednesday with the 0-0 draw in the first leg of the final of the Colombian Opening Tournament played in Medellín, so everything will be defined on Saturday at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

Verdolagas and Embajadores played a very close duel in which the visitors looked better but could not take advantage of the opportunities they had to take better loot from a packed Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

At the beginning of the game, the pressure from the people of the capital began to have a good effect against a handcuffed rival, who tried to associate but had great difficulty breaking a highly organized team.

That was how the first approach came at minute 8 in a great collective play between winger Jader Valencia, striker Leonardo Castro and veteran David Silva, who took a shot that went wide.

The clearest, however, reached 15 in another association in which Silva empowered the creative Daniel Cataño with a heel, who took a shot in the area that crashed into the post.

The visitors continued to attack and had several more chances with shots from Castro or Cataño that were saved by Harlen ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo.

The only opportunity for the Verdolagas in the first half came at minute 36 with a long-distance shot from veteran center-back Cristian Zapata that goalkeeper Juan Moreno cleared.

In the second half, the Brazilian Paulo Autuori sent the scorer Jefferson Duque onto the field, with which his team managed to be deeper.

The first for Atlético Nacional came from a free kick taken by attacker Dorlan Pabón that Moreno saved.

The wear and tear of the game began to be felt and the game became thick, although Millonarios took control of the ball and in a great collective play he smashed a ball into the post at 72 with a shot from Silva.

In the end, neither of the two teams managed to break the difference and everything will be defined in Bogotá, where the ambassadors will be accompanied by their fans.

– Datasheet:

0. National Athletic: Harlen Castle; Edier Ocampo (m.46, Jefferson Duke), Christian Shoe, Felipe Aguirre, Danovis Banguero; Nelson Palace, Sebastian Gomez, Nelson Deossa (m.83, Jhon Solis), Jarlan Barrera (m.83, Thomas Angel), Yerson Candelo, and Dorlan Pabon.

Trainer: Paulo Autuori.

0. Millionaires: Juan Moreno; Elvis Perlaza, Andrés Llinás, Jorge Arias, Ómar Bertel; Daniel Giraldo, Stiven Vega (m.76, Juan Carlos Pereira), David Macalister Silva (m.92, Beckham Castro), Daniel Cataño (m.70, Larry Vásquez); Jader Valencia and Leonardo Castro (m.76, Fernando Uribe).

Coach: Alberto Gamero.

Referee: Colombian Carlos Ortega. He admonished Elvis Perlaza, Felipe Aguirre, Nelson Deossa, Juan Carlos Pereira, Danovis Banguero, Sebastián Gómez and Beckham Castro.

Incidents: First leg of the final of the Colombian Opening Tournament, played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

