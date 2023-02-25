News Open Government Partnership, videoconference between Minister Zangrillo and Estonian State Secretary Peterkop by admin February 25, 2023 February 25, 2023 11 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also In 60 in a local Gemona: closed business and owner sanctioned 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Bundesliga: Controversial penalty clouds the Linz stadium party next post The secret video camera found in the women’s locker room of a gym in Rome You may also like Malicious people pose as Essmar workers February 25, 2023 Funds raised at the Air Force Charity Concert... February 25, 2023 Roy’s Force February 25, 2023 “Upsurge of violence at the beginning of the... February 25, 2023 soil and urban regeneration — Territory February 25, 2023 Coca laboratory destroyed in Jiguamiandó, Carmen del Darién February 25, 2023 Behind the death of the old man who... February 25, 2023 A strong fire is recorded in a Petróleos... February 25, 2023 Giuseppina Gallo at the head of the intensive... February 25, 2023 Risk Management protects capybaras in Paz de Ariporo... February 25, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.