Open Innovation Procurement: collaboration agreement signed between AgID and the Lombardy Region

Open Innovation Procurement: collaboration agreement signed between AgID and the Lombardy Region

AgID and the Lombardy Region have signed a cooperation agreement for software enhancement Open 2.0 in initiatives of Open Innovation Procurement. Open 2.0 is an open source application made available by the Lombardy Region for the creation of collaborative tools.

A set of ready-to-use and customizable software solutions, aimed at public and private entities that need a tool to support communication, sharing and project management processes in a collaborative key. In particular, the agreement provides for the following activities:

– share knowledge, information, know-how, experiences, methodologies and good practices functional to the evolution of Open 2.0;

– evaluate and define project activities aimed at developing new functions and improving the quality level of Open 2.0;

– carry out initiatives for the diffusion of Open 2.0 in the PA, according to the cloud computing models adopted by the Public Administrations, also promoting the development of communities of administrations using the software;

– stimulate the growth of a market of innovative services for the development, maintenance and management of application services based on Open 2.0 software;

– identify good practices and methods of using Open 2.0 in the context of open innovation initiatives, innovation procurement and, more generally, for the implementation of large strategic research and innovation projects for the digital transformation of the country;

– promote the participation of the Parties in institutional, national and transnational initiatives in the field of innovation procurement, also for this purpose.

The Region and AgID consider it important to pursue the common objective of sharing experiences and knowledge, promoting the diffusion of particularly innovative solutions and good practices, putting into a system the resources deemed necessary to favor a process of modernization of the Public Administration.

