Open investigation for overcrowding in Valledupar prison

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened an investigation against the mayors of Ibagué, Cali, Riohacha and Valledupar, for a possible omission of their functions, related to the care they must provide to persons deprived of their liberty who are in Police stations. and immediate reaction units from their cities.

The investigations were initiated based on a report for disciplinary purposes submitted by the Delegate for the Protection of Human Rights, after making multiple visits to the detention centers in those cities.

In relation to the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro González, after evidencing a 930% overcrowding in the La Permanente Police Station, where 558 PPL were found despite the fact that the facilities only have space for 60 people.

In addition, they do not have an adequate place to receive visitors and the agents must lend their cell phones and data plans so that the detainees can connect to their court hearings.

Among other tests, the control body asked the local leaders to list the measures adopted since they took office, if work groups have been held to address this problem, as well as to indicate the commitments acquired and the degree of compliance.

To the mayor of Ibagué, Andrés Fabián Hurtado Barrera, the control body opened an investigation by evidencing that as of March 8, the temporary detention centers registered an occupation of 512 PPL with a level of overcrowding of 731%, since the maximum capacity of these establishments is 70 people.

Regarding the Central Permanent Police Station, thanks to a guardianship established by the Public Ministry, it was possible to order the remodeling of that facility, where 372 people remained in difficult conditions.

Cali and Riohacha

Regarding the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina Gómez, the control body opened a disciplinary investigation after finding a 477% overcrowding in the Police stations. In addition, it was detected that the PPL face problems to receive their food, as well as have skin diseases and have difficulties receiving their visits.

In the capital of La Guajira, an investigation began against the mayor, José Ramiro Bermúdez Cotes. The Public Ministry found a 242% overcrowding in the temporary detention centers, because despite having only 50 places, as of March 8, a total of 121 people remained in the place.

The Attorney General’s Office detected in the different stations problems to identify the PPL and carry out their subsequent referral to the confinement establishments.

With the opening of the investigations, the Attorney General’s Office seeks to establish whether the legal obligations of these territorial entities have been complied with during the constitutional period of the aforementioned leaders, specifically those of creating, directing, organizing, administering, sustaining, and monitoring prisons. or preventive detention centers, through the allocation of resources, among others.

Officials may be heard in a free version if they so request.

