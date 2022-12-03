Once again he has sued the Florentine magistrates who investigated the Open Foundation. And once again Matthew Renzi he was asked to be dismissed by the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office. This time the request, signed by the prosecutor Patricia Petruzziello and by the deputy prosecutors Francesco Pinto e Vittorio Ranieri Miniaticomes the day after Question Time in the Senate in which the Minister of Justice Charles Nordio announced “strict